Beavers hosts Frenchtown in playoff Friday at 7 p.m.

The Dillon Beavers improved to 7-1 with a dominating 42-0 win over Ronan Friday night at Vigilante Field to secure the third seed from the Western A Division and a host role in the first round of the playoffs. The Beavers will host Frenchtown (5-3), the #6 seed from the Western A.

Dillon defeated Frenchtown earlier this season in a heavy rainstorm. The storm negated one offensive strength of the Broncs, the passing game from 6-7 quarterback Eli Quinn to 6-7 senior receiver Connor Michaud.

“They’ve certainly adapted a little bit offensively from what we prepared for that first game,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae of the Broncs coached by UMW graduate Dan Lucier. “We’re seeing a little more under center and I-formation stuff with a power lead and they take play action shots off of it.”

McRae added that they mixed in some wildcat action in the second half of their last game of the regular season against East Helena. They put a running back at quarterback and then moved Quinn to receiver to give the team a twin tower look of 6-7 receivers.

As interesting as the Frenchtown offense sounds, McRae says the strength of the team is an athletic defense with a four-man front and a Cover 3 look on the back end. They occasionally run a 3-3 stack up front.

“As you turn it over to the playoffs all of those things we’ve worked on all year are going to be highlighted,” said McRae. “We’re certainly excited about the challenge.”

The Western A has seven (of 13) teams in the Class A playoff bracket while the Eastern A features five (of 10) teams. The top two seeds from each side enjoy a bye and that is undefeated defending state champ Hamilton as the West #1 and undefeated Polson as the West #2. Out East, Lewistown is the #1 and Billings Central the #2. After the first round, the bracket is reseeded with the lowest remaining seed going to the highest seed and so forth. If Dillon wins, they are locked into a quarterfinal round game at Polson.

The seeds - #1 Hamilton (8-0, 1W), #2 Lewistown (8-0, 1E), #3 Polson (8-0, 2W), #4 Billings Central (7-1, 2E), #5 Dillon (7-1, 3W), #6 Laurel (6-2, 3E), #7 Columbia Falls (6-2, 4W), #8 Havre (6-2, 4E), #9 Whitefish (5-3, 5W), #10 Miles City (5-3, 5E), #11 Frenchtown (5-3, 6W), #12 Libby (4-4, 7W).