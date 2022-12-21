Beavers fall to Butte Central

The Dillon Beavers bring a quality team to the floor each and every night and will make noise come post-seaon time, but with a tough early schedule Dillon is 2-2 after beating Corvallis on Thursday, 68-45 and losing the Butte Central, 46-32.

The Central matched capped an interesting run for the Beavers. A year ago, Lewistown upset Dillon in the State A semfinal and went on the lose to Butte Central in the championship game. Dillon has played and lost to both teams from that title game match in March.

Dillon, with athletes at every position and speed to burn, forced the tempo against Central on Saturday but just couldn’t hit shots on the offensive end.

“I think we played good enough defense to win the game, we didn’t really find any rhythm on offense for the night,” said Dillon coach Terry Thomas. “We were a little hurried on some of our shots and we didn’t get many to go.”

Dillon switched from their 1-3-1 zone to a 1-2-2 zone and appeared to settle down at both ends of the court. But they couldn’t overcome the Maroons on that particular night.

“We did exactly what we wanted to as far a putting pressure on offensively and defensively,” said Thomas. “Some nights you shoot better than others. This is the first night we handn’t shot the ball real well from the outside.”