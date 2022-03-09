Beavers face Laurel on Wed. at State A tourney

The Dillon Beavers open the Montana State A Boys’ Basketball Tournament at the University of Montana in Missoula at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, facing Laurel. The Beavers won their 19th game in a row a year ago without a defeat when they knocked off the Locomotives in a state semifinal double overtime thriller to advance to the championship game.

“Any time that you can make it to state, you only have to advance in the bracket that you have,” said Dillon coach Terry Thomas, who has enjoyed incredible success advancing through state brackets since taking over the head job in Dillon in 2006. “Over the years, we’ve tried to do our best just to try and focus on the task that is immediately ahead of us. In this case it is Laurel and we only have to be better than Laurel for an hour and a half on Wednesday.”

Over the 17 years that he has coached the Beavers, Thomas has posted a 310-69 record (18-4 average season), with five state championships, four state runner-up finishes and a third place finish. Going into Monday’s game, Dillon has posted a 19-4 record, with a loss to the top-seeded Lewistown Eagles of the Eastern A, and three losses to Western A champion Butte Central.

Laurel returns just a single starter from last year’s quality squad that boasted excellent size in the paint. This year, Laurel is a squad of players in the 6-0 to 6-2 range. They placed third in the Eastern A Divisional.

“Their strength lies in their ability to drive the ball to the basket and they draw a lot of fouls,” said Thomas. They are really a good rebounding team and they play good defense. Every team you play is going to be a real good team and some have certain strengths and weaknesses. A rundown of Laurel is they are a good defensive team, they are a great rebounding team, and they draw a lot of fouls on offense.”

For Dillon, Thomas knows his team’s strengths and will focus on applying those strengths to a winning formula.

“Offensively, we need to maintain the type of strategy that we’ve had down the stretch of the season here where we’re working the ball to get it inside, and inside-out,” said the coach. “We try to get points in the transition offense and take quality shots so we can get quality rebounds. We shot the ball really well against both Libby and Polson and it was important that we did in order to win those games. We didn’t shoot very well against Butte Central and they blitzed us in that first quarter. In basketball, you can make up for a lot of weaknesses, a lot of evils, if you can just shoot it well.”

Should Dillon win as the favorite versus Laurel, they will take Thursday off and return to the court Friday at 3:30 p.m. against the Hamilton-Lewistown winner. Lewistown, win just a single loss on the season (Glendive) is favored to win the tournament, so barring a first round upset, they should advance to the semifinal round.

“The strength of Lewistown is they are overall, the best offensive team in the tournament, top to bottom,” said Thomas. “Butte Central has Peoples, who in my opinion is probably the best player, but Lewistown has a number of good, solid players. Royce Robinson, Fisher Brown, Bryce Graham - they really have a lot of ability to score the basketball and they have a whole host of other players that are also skilled offensively. Lewistown’s strength is their ability to shoot the basketball.”

Lewistown likes the up tempo game and has the depth to maintain an up and down pace. On the year, 15 players have scored for the Lewistown varsity and it is not uncommon for 12 players to play in a game. They play eight regularly with 10 playing in most games.

In the first game of the season, Lewistown jumped on Dillon 28-13 in the first quarter. The Beavers battled back to a 70-65 final score, but the deficit was big early.

“They’re up tempo and they have a lot of kids that can put the ball in the basket,” said Thomas. “It should be a good game because our kids love to run, they love to attack. In order for us to beat Lewistown, we’ll have to have a night where we really have a lot of energy and we’re able to get to shooters and limit offensive rebounds.”

Bracket speculation is just that, speculation, but it is not impossible for Dillon to run into the Maroons for a state championship cap to the season in Beavers-Maroons V.

“We’d be excited for that,” said Thomas. “We beat them pretty good one time, the third time I feel they stole the game from us and they beat us pretty good at divisional. We feel like we match up real well and we feel that it will be a defensive battle. If we can just get their shooters off-balance, if we can get Peoples uncomfortable enough that he isn’t shooting a high percentage, then we feel that it is game on.”