Beavers earn second at State A hoops tourney

The Dillon Beavers felt the sting of defeat for the first time this season in their final game of the year, a state championship loss to Billings Central. Dillon (19-1) fell behind big in the first half, rallied back from a 16-point deficit to cut Central’s lead to 5, before time became a factor and the Beavers had to employ the fouling strategy. Central canned their free throws to win the title game, 49-39.

In the early going, Dillon couldn’t hit a bucket and Billings Central was red-hot. Central’s effectiveness from the perimeter forced Dillon out of their 1-3-1 zone into a man-to-man defense for the majority of the game.

“We had no problem playing man, our kids were doing a great job,” said Dillon coach Terry Thomas of the first half. “The thing that was just hard for us is that we couldn’t knock down the open shots and we didn’t get as many offensive rebounds as we needed.”

Thomas credited Central with nice man defense in the first half, staying between their Dillon opponent and the basket. When shots went up, Central boxed out and corralled the misses.

Central made 10 of 17 (58.8%) field goal attempts in the first half, including 4 of 10 (40%) from three-point land. Dillon hit just 4 of 18 (22.2%) from the field and 0 of 10 from the arc. Central also had an advantage in rebounding, assists and blocked shots.

“It was a state championship game, so there’s a little pressure,” explained Thomas of the shooting in the first half. “It is contagious both ways. When you’re making shots it seems like it is a little easier to step up and let one go, and just the opposite, if you haven’t hit one it adds a little bit of pressure to the next shot.”

Second half

The Beavers didn’t run their record to 19-0 coming into the game by giving up and they rallied with a 19-10 advantage in the third quarter, and twice cut Central’s lead to 5 points in the fourth quarter.

“At halftime, we got a chance to sit down and regroup and recommit to go out and have fun playing real hard defense and to be aggressive offensively,” said Thomas. “The tide turned, the game turned, the momentum turned, but we just didn’t have enough time to make up the difference.”

Dillon senior Cole Truman led the charge in the third quarter with all 8 of his points coming on a trey, two field goals and a free throw. Jonathan Kirkley added 5 points on a field goal and a three-pointer, senior point guard Daxon Graham hit a three-pointer and a free throw for 4 points and Fitzgerald scored a bucket. Central’s Malachai Stewart dulled Dillon’s comeback with a pair of threepointers in the quarter.

In the early going of the fourth quarter, Fitzgerald hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut Central’s lead to 35-40. Central pushed the lead to 7 on a pair of free throws from Brock Blatter, but Kirkley made both free throws with 2:51 left to again narrow Central’s lead to 5 late in the fourth quarter.

“We got it down to 5 points and we needed them to miss a shot and then we needed to make a shot and it would have been game on,” said Thomas. “Give them credit, they made a couple of big shots late and then we just didn’t have enough time and that forced us to foul.”

The fourth quarter played out on the free throw line. For Dillon, Kirkley made Dillon’s only field goal and added 5 of 6 shooting from the free throw line to lead Dillon in scoring for the game with 16 points. Fitzgerald hit 3 of 4 free throws in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Central had 2 field goals from the 6-6 Blatter, and a combined 5 of 12 team success rate from the free throw line to preserve the 49-39 win and the state A title.

“I would like to give our kids and coaching staff so much credit for never giving up and staying the course and trying to find a way to battle back and get a win,” said the Dillon coach. “We felt like we ran out of time. We had to foul and they were able to maintain their lead at the free throw line.”

Despite Dillon’s employment of the fouling strategy in the fourth quarter, Dillon committed only 2 more fouls than Central, 20-18. Dillon’s Connor Curnow and Dax Graham fouled out with less than one minute left in the game, while Central ended the regulation with two players with 4 fouls.

Semifinal OT thriller

Through the course of a game so many things happen, so many calls are made or missed, shots fall or rim out, balls bounce true or askew, that it is impossible to point to one play and say with conviction that it determined the outcome.

Friday night’s Class A state basketball semifinal game between Dillon and Laurel is the exception that proves the rule.

In the first of two overtime periods, Dillon trailed Laurel by 5 points after Locomotive senior Richard Cortese, 6-6, took control of the game with an inside bucket, and on the next possession a bucket with a foul and successful free throw attempt to put 5 points on the board and give Laurel a 45-40 lead with 1:57 left in the 4 minute overtime frame.

Dillon inbounded after the free throw, worked the ball down court, with Graham finding Fitzgerald a good two to three feet outside the threepoint arc. The senior leader elevated and fired, releasing the ball with a high trajectory and incredible rotation....SWISH.

“We really needed a big play and we didn’t have very many options,” described Thomas. “It was the turning point in overtime. If he had missed and they had got the rebound, then we would have had limited options, so that was a really big shot.”

“It got us back to one score, and once the game is one score, it gives us a fighting chance.”

Curnow would hit an inside shot off a feed from Kirkley to tie the game at 45-45, and off they went to a second extra frame.

Curnow would give Dillon a lead they would not relinquish in the second overtime, hitting 4 of 6 free throws in the early going to push Dillon in front, 49 to 45.

Kirkley would add a pair of free throws before Laurel would score, Cortese inside plus a free throw to make the score 51-48 with 16.4 seconds left.

Curnow and Fitzgerald ended the scoring going 4 of 4 from the line for a 55-48 final score.

During regulation, with Kirkley on the bench with foul trouble, senior Cole Truman took over the game during stretches with tenacious play at the point of the 1-3-1 zone defense, and outstanding low post moves on offense to score a team-high 18 points.

Curnow added 13 points, and Fitzgerald totaled 12 points with 3 treys and 3 free throws.

“Both Fitz and Cole did such a great job at both ends it was great senior leadership,” said Thomas. “We needed them both, we needed every single point, every single stop in order to win and we got just enough to get it done.”

Tourney opener

The Dillon Beavers knew going in that Hardin could be a handful for a fourth seed out of the Eastern A. Hardin ended each of the last three seasons in the state title game, splitting titles in 2018 and 2019 with Billings Central, and then getting a “kiss your sister” tie with Butte Central a year ago when the tourney was suspended after the semifinal round because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game on Wednesday opened up with an intense tempo as both teams raced up and down. Dillon trailed 12-13 after the first quarter. The Beavers asserted themselves in the second quarter to go up 25-19 at the break and cruised to a 53-32 win.

The Beavers held Hardin to 6 points in the second quarter and 4 points in the third quarter to secure the win.

Kirkley scored a team-high 16, Fitzgerald added 13 and Truman 9 before the subs took over in the fourth quarter.