Beavers drop State A semi rematch with Lewistown

The Dillon Beavers opened the season at the Tip-Off tourney at Frenchtown with an impressive 78-44 win over Polson, a team that eliminated Dillon in loser out action at the State A tourney a year ago. Dillon’s mini-revenge tour on the weekend ended with a 69-60 loss to Lewistown.

Last year in the state A semifinal round, Dillon led Lewistown with just seconds to go for the chance to advance to the title game when Lewistown hit a buzzer beater for the win.

Saturday at Frenchtown, the teams went back and forth throughout the game and with two minutes to go, Lewistown led by four points. Dillon’s Max Davis had a breakaway for a layup to pull the game within two points. Davis took the ball off the backboard but Lewistown star Roy Robinson, a 6-4 senior who starred on the team’s recent state football championship run, flew over the top and pinned the ball against the backboard to thwart the shot.

“That was the last opportunity we had because time was running out,” said Dillon coach Terry Thomas. “We fouled and they made their free throws.”

The game went from a possible two-point deficit to a 9-point loss.

“The one disappointment we had was their two great players went off on us,” said Thomas. “Robinson scored 33 and Fisher Brown scored 22. They are great players and they are going to score a lot of points, but we didn’t want to give up quite that many to them.”

Thomas felt his team played extremely well for the opening weekend.

“I am very proud of our players in both games,” said the Hall of Fame coach. “All 10 of the players that we took on the trip played, and played well and contributed at both ends. We did a good job of attacking on offense, both in the open court and in our half-court offense and we were really happy with our shot selection.”

Thomas felt the shot clock had a minimal effect on games over the first weekend.

“What I do think the shot clock has done is made every program have to attack the basket at a much quicker pace in order to find shots so that they aren’t at the end of the shot clock trying to throw up something,” said the coach. “I think that helps us. It allows us to play our zones aggressive and get into the passing lanes.”

Against Polson, Treyton Graham led Dillon with 17 points, followed by 13 from Carter Curnow and 10 from Caden Hansen. Kyler Engellant led Dillon with 6 rebounds and Curnow had 5.

Dillon point guards Eli Nourse and Kee Christiansen had 6 and 4 steals, respectively.

Versus Lewistown, Curnow hit for 17, Max Davis for 14, and Tyler Lagunas for 13.

Caden Hansen led Dillon with 6 rebounds and added 3 steals. Davis had 5 boards, 2 steals and 2 assists.

Dillon hosts Corvallis Thursday, Butte Central Saturday and Butte High on Tuesday.