Beavers back on track

The Dillon Beavers rebounded from a tough loss at rival Butte Central to post a pair of convincing wins over Livingston and Corvallis last week.

“I thought we played tremendous defense for the week, both against Corvallis and against Park,” said Dillon coach Terry Thomas. “Versus Park, we started in a press and established a tone of aggresssivness and the kids were flying around. It took a little while to get going and turn it into offense, but once we did that, then we were able to dominate the game a little bit.”

Dillon blitzed Livingston 67-35 and topped Corvallis 69-26. Sophomores Carter Curnow and Kyler Engellant are becoming reliable double-digit scorers. Curnow had 13 and 16 and Engellant 12 in both games. They were also the team’s leading rebounders in both games.

“Over the course of both games, it was pretty special the way that the kids moved the ball, got the quality shots and knocked them down,” said Thomas. “We blew the game open in the third quarter against Park. We went 1-3-1 after halftime and the change up from a man, I think that gave us a little bit of a jump start.”

Dillon’s defense held Corvallis to just 4 second half points in what Thomas described as “lights out defense.”

“We’re learning how to go to the boards,” said the coach. “You win games or you lose games if you get rebounds or you don’t.”

Dillon plays Stevensville at home on Thursday and then caps the home season off versus Hamilton on Saturday. The following week the face East Helena and Frenchtown on the road to close out the regular season.

DILLON 69, CORVALLIS 26 Dillon scoring – Carter Curnow 13, Damon Skradski 1, Caden Hansen 1, Max Davis 10, Eli Nourse 14, Tyler Lagunas 5, Treyton Graham 9, Parker Puyear 3, Kyler Engellant 12.

Halftime – 33-8, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (9-23) – Curnow 0-3, Hansen 0-1, Davis 2-2, Nourse 0-0, Lagunas 1-2, Graham 3-6, Engellant 2-7. Rebounds (33) – Curnow 8, Engellant 6. Steals (11) – Graham 3. Assists (15) – Nourse 4. Blocks (2) – Curnow 1, Hansen 1. Turnovers - Dil 14, Corv 23.

DILLON 67, LIVINGSTON 35 Dillon scoring – Carter Curnow 16, Kee Christiansen 2, Damon Skradski 0, Caden Hansen 6, Max Davis 4, Eli Nourse 4, Tyler Lagunas 9, Treyton Graham 11, Cooper Anderson 0, Parker Puyear 2, Kyler Engellant 12.

Halftime – 30-16, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (4-20) – Curnow 0-1, Christiansen 0-4, Skradski 0-2, Davis 0-1, Lagunas 3-3, Graham 1-4, Puyear 0-1, Engellant 0-3. Rebounds (36) – Engellant 11, Curnow 8. Steals (10) – Graham 3. Assists (12) – Nourse 5. Blocks (2) – Engellant 2. Turnovers - Dil 13, Livingston 26.