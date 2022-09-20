Beaverhead Museum to scale back hours

The Beaverhead County Museum will reduce its open hours at the end of September, leading up to its annual winter closure.

The museum’s trustee board approved the new hours at its Sept. 14 meeting.

Executive Director Candi Whitworth suggested the hours reduction, pointing to reduced attendance as fall approaches. The new hours will be 1-4 p.m. Monday to Friday Sept. 26 through Oct. 14. After that date, the museum will be open by appointment only.

Board members discussed the progress of planned improvements, which include painting all buildings, rehanging doors and improving security.

Trustee Donna Jones outlined the next big planned exhibit, an expansion of the Depot’s railroad history. She said it is expected to take a couple of years to get the redone exhibit all together and is estimated to cost about $10,000. The goal is to make the train exhibit – along

with Ron Loge’s Indigenous Peoples exhibit and the Audubon bird exhibit – a permanent one. Other exhibits in the museum will be rotated out periodically.

Treasurer Neal Straus reported the upgrade to the Depot Theatre’s projection and audio systems is expected to be up and running by the end of September. The board hopes to develop short informational documentaries for people to view in the theater.