Beaverhead FFA earns impressive returns at state

The Beaverhead FFA Chapter won an impressive fifth straight State Star Chapter award, 17 members of the Dillon group attained their Montana State FFA degrees and Theo Van Daren won first place in the Agriscience contest and four members teamed to claim first place in the Vet Science competition at the 92nd Montana State FFA Convention on the campus of Montana State in Bozeman over the weekend.“It went about as good as you could hope for,” said Beaverhead FFA advisor Caleb Igo. “We were lucky to bring home that Star Chapter title and trophy for the fifth year in a ...