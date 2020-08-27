Beaverhead County woman dies from coronavirus

A local woman in her 60s died Tuesday, Aug. 25, of COVID-19, Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen said in a press release. She is the first person in the county to have died from the disease.

The woman contracted the virus while recuperating in a rehabilitation center. She died in a Yellowstone County hospital.

"We are saddened that this disease contributed to the death of one of our own residents," Hansen said. She offered condolences to the woman's family, friends and the Dillon community.

Public health did not release additional details to protect the woman and her family's privacy. As of Thursday, Beaverhead County has had 70 total positive virus cases. There is one active case in the county.

