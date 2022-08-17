Beaverhead County wildfire-free so far

Wildfires sparked outside Beaverhead County’s borders so far this year, which is a sharp contrast to last year’s smokefilled skies.

The smoke impacting county skies right now is coming from the fires just across the border in Idaho to the west, a fire in the Hamilton area, and a fire in the Madison County ranger district.

The largest wildfire nearby is the Moose Fire, at 78,729 acres and 34% contained as of Monday, according to InciWeb. The fire is roughly 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho; it started July 17. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is potentially human-caused. The wildfire is most active along its western flank, which continues to kick up smoke. There are 1,013 personnel working to contain that fire, and progress is being made on containment and contingency lines.

The next largest fire is the Clover Fire, at 1,103 acres and 51% contained. The lightningcaused blaze is located in the middle fork of Warm Springs Creek in the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. Seventy-eight personnel are working to contain the fire, which is not growing particularly fast.

To the north, the Hog Trough Fire sits at 832 acres and 71% contained as of Monday. The lighting-caused fire started July 17, and is located roughly 18 miles southeast of Hamilton. It is burning in both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests. No structures are threatened and no evacuations are in effect at this time. Hot, dry and breezy conditions cause the fire to flare up and create a smoke column that can be seen in the Bitterroot Valley floor. Most of the fire activity is in the southwest corner.

For fire updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.