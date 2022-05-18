The Dillon Tribune, with this forum, introduces the two candidates for Beaverhead County Superintendent of Schools, the only contested local race on the Primary Election ballot. Robert Michael Miller enters the race as the incumbent, while Michelle Nelon is the challenger on the Republican ballot.

For this introductory forum, the candidates answered a request of the following:

As a candidate for the Superintendent of Schools, tell the voters about yourself. Who are you? What about yourself makes you unique? What has happened in your life that has prepared you for a position in the field of education? – (use up to 500 words. You can use less, but 500 is the max).

Next week, the candidates will answer questions more specific to the position they seek.

This is a poll election set for June 7, with absentee ballots due for submission at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Beaverhead County Courthouse, by 8 p.m. on June 7.

The Candidates

Robert Michael Miller Republican Incumbent

I’m Robert Michael Miller, a Montana high school graduate, as well as a graduate of Western Montana College, now the University of Montana Western. And I am an educator; that’s been my mantra ever since I graduated with my degree in education in 1975. Over my career I’ve added a Masters in Secondary Education while I taught in K-12 schools for 25 years in Nevada, Idaho, and Montana. Additionally, I taught at what was then Western Montana College for two years and then worked 13 years at the University of Montana Western. My last job at the University was as director of Student Teaching and Field Experience for the Education Department. Working in that position gave me the opportunity to visit all the schools in Beaverhead County, plus many in the surrounding areas. As the son of a heavy equipment operator,

As the son of a heavy equipment operator, I attended a number of small rural schools, moving once the construction project ended; then we’d move again. Schools in Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana gave me the unique opportunity of seeing many small isolated schools in action. It was not unusual for my family to attend more than one school in the same year; in fact I attended three different very small schools in the fifth grade. I’ve always bragged that I was the smartest kid in the fourth grade. But my folks always insisted that I also tell everyone I was the ONLY kid in the fourth grade at that school.

During my public school experience, I taught in schools as small as 44 students and as large as 900+ students. Since my endorsements are in social studies and English, I’ve taught in those areas from the seventh grade up through senior year, plus two years at Western. I’ve been an assistant football, basketball, and track coach, while serving as the head coach for cross country, track and field, and basketball. I’ve even coached one year at the collegiate level. My other duties have included serving as the advisor to the Yearbook staff and the student council. When needed, I’ve sung in the school choirs and played the cymbals in the band.

Since my appointment as the Superintendent of the Beaverhead County Schools in August of last year, my duties have led me to work with other County Superintendents, special education programs instructors, school boards, and of course the teachers as well. I continue our schools’ partnership with the Rural Fridays program at Montana Western, which is so beneficial to both Western and our schools.

I believe my experience in the field and now in the office itself should underline that I believe our children are the most important natural resource we have, and that their safety and well-being is my top priority.

Michelle Nelon, Republican Challenger

I am running for Beaverhead County Superintendent of Schools, and I would love to have your support. In addition to graduating from Purdue University with a B.A. in Education, my qualifications include 30+ years of working with youth as a Supervisor, Administrator, elementary teacher, and high school GED teacher. I have been the Montana Youth Challenge Academy Post Residential Supervisor for sixteen years and have been instrumental in developing one of the top mentoring programs in the country. I am often called upon as a Subject Matter Expert from other Youth Challenge Academies to assist them in improving their processes and meeting Federal and State requirements. I teach workshops to 200 students and mentors per year at the University of Montana Western and also represent Youth Challenge throughout the state conducting presentations. During my tenure as an educator, I have supervised and mentored teachers, teacher’s assistants and case managers. Furthermore, my experience includes completing state and district reports for budget purposes, meeting all Federal and State requirements and deadlines, working with auditors to ensure my area is in compliance with all regulations, and developing Standard Operating Procedures.

One of my strengths is leading a team to achieve success in high-pressure situations. In my previous position as a Supervisor of an at-risk youth high school, my teachers and I received the honor of being named the number one alternative high school from a field of 29 schools. This was a direct result of us working together, communicating, and being dedicated to the success of our students and school. I believe that communication and follow up as an administrator is paramount to the success of any organization with a diverse cross section of personnel. I use the organizational and people skills I have acquired through my professional experiences to maintain a strong working environment and to meet the mission of the organization. I have an excellent work ethic and attention to detail. In 2018, I received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Individual Job Performance. I am confident I will be able to apply my skills and abilities to assist the schools, teachers, and students in Beaverhead County continue their success.

On a personal note, I am married to Jason Nelon, who works at Barretts Minerals. We are the proud parents of Sophie, a Dillon middle school student. We enjoy camping, fishing, 4-wheeling, and watching football and basketball. Our two labrador pups keep us on our toes!

Please consider me as you vote on June 7, 2022 for this position. I am fortunate to have been a goal achiever, leader to numerous educators, and one who has engaged colleagues to become their best selves with the students under their care. I want to do the same as Beaverhead County Superintendent of Schools. Thank you for your time and consideration.