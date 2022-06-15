Beaverhead County Solid Waste Board eyes fee increase

The annual fee landowners pay for solid waste disposal and landfill operations may need to be upped if inflation and gas prices continue an upward climb.

Landfill manager Larry Laknar told the county’s solid waste board June 8 that his preliminary budget may potentially double for the upcoming fiscal year. Landfill costs increase or decrease in line with shipping costs, and gas prices have maintained a steady increase in the past year.

“Between the utilities, fuel costs and materials costs, our budget may double next year,” he said. “All materials costs are going up just because of freight. No matter what it is, everything that runs in this country is shipped by truck.”

The $95 annual per-residence solid waste fee (it is different for multi-family or commercial buildings) was increased from $72 several years ago. The dollars that come into the solid waste fund must cover operations, similar to city water and sewer funds.

“These enterprise funds – we’re not supposed to let them run at a loss,” Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said. “I can see fuel costs doubling, and that’s a big part of the budget. If that whole thing doubles, good God, we will have to raise the rates. We need to seriously look at it.”

Solid waste staff recently worked to update the tax records of newly-built homes, which brought in more revenue with the recent influx of new residents to the county. That work is ongoing, because it takes time for assessors to update tax rolls for new construction.

The solid waste board is also looking to fill a vacancy on the board.

The board may meet again before its quarterly meeting in September to work on budgeting needs. The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12.