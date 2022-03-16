Beaverhead County sheriff’s race features three candidates

The candidates have filed and among the partisan office seekers in Beaverhead County, ten have filed as Republicans, two have filed as Independents, and one has filed as a Libertarian. The Democrats will not field a candidate in Beaverhead County in 2022 and tie for fourth within Montana’s largest county by land area with the America Delta Party, the Constitution Party, the Constitutional Party, the Green Party, the Natural Law Party and the Reform Party among those political groups included on the State of Montana Political Party Legend.

With most of the filing deadlines past, the local primary election ballots and a good portion of the general election ballots have taken form. Only the school election filing deadline of March 24 remains open. The Special District filing deadlines closed on Feb. 7, and the filing deadline for county offices and state legislative offices closed March 14.

The notable opening among the many Special District elections is for a seat on the Barrett Hospital Board of Trustees. Incumbent board member Shane Puyear has filed to serve another term, but the other open seat does not have a candidate. Joe Morstein, the incumbent board member up for election, did not file as a candidate by the Feb. 7 deadline, and did not file as a write-in candidate by the Feb. 28 deadline for write-in candidates. According to Beaverhead County Election Administrator Stacey Reynolds, the Beaverhead County Commissioners will fill the open seat through appointment.

The partisan elections for county offices will feature one contested race in the primary election and one contested race in the general election. Robert “Mike” Miller, the incumbent County Superintendent of Schools will be challenged for the position on the Republican primary ballot by Michelle Nelon, a department head with the Montana Youth ChalleNGe Academy.

The real interesting race will occur for Beaverhead County Sheriff in the general election. Current Deputy David W. Wendt of Lima wil run as a Republican, and Dillon businessman Jack T. Nicholas will run as a Libertarian. Lima resident Chris Brozell filed to run as an Independent candidate and is currently gathering signatures to appear on the ballot. An Independent candidate must gather the signatures of registered voters of Beaverhead County equal to 5% of the number that cast ballots for the office in the last general election. Brozell needs to fill a petition with 205 accepted and certified signatures.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed Fitch, running as an Independent, has submitted his petition of certified signatures.

On Monday, the last day to file for county office, Charles Coble filed for the open coroner position. Coble works at Brundage Funeral Home for the former coroner, Julie Briggs.

State of Montana

Legislative

Filing opened Jan. 13 and closed March 14

**House District 71: Jackson Duprey, Butte, Republican. Ken Walsh, Twin Bridges, Republican (incumbent).

House District 72: Tom Welch, Dillon, Republican (incumbent).

**contested race.

Beaverhead County Filing opened Jan. 13 and closed March 14

County Commissioner (District #2): Michael J. McGinley, Dillon, Republican (incumbent).

Clerk and Recorder: Stacey Reynolds, Republican (incumbent).

**Sheriff: David W. Wendt, Lima, Republican. Jack T. Nicholas, Dillon, Libertarian. Chris Brozell, Lima, Independent.

Coronor: Charles Coble, Dillon, Republican.

County Attorney: Jed. C. Fitch, Dillon, Independent (incumbent).

**Superintendent of Schools: Robert “Mike” Miller, Dillon, Republican (incumbent). Michelle Nelon, Dillon, Republican.

Public Administrator: Paul Pilgrim, Dillon, Republican (incumbent).

Treasurer: Cathy Hucke, Dillon, Republican (incumbent).

Justice of the Peace: Randi Braddock, Dillon, non-partisan (incumbent).

**contested races.

School Districts (non-partisan)

Filing deadline March 25

Beaverhead County High School Trustees (two open seats): Gary Love (incumbent)

School District #10 (two open seats): Todd Rouse (incumbent), Marti Laknar (incumbent).

Grant #7 (one open seat):

Jackson #24 (one open seat):

Lima #12 (two open seats):

Polaris #21 (one open seat):

Reichle #26 (one open seat):

Wisdom #16 (one open seat): Brian Lyndes (incumbent).

Wise River #11 (one open seat):

Special District Elections (non-partisan)

Filing deadlines Feb. 7, write-in filing deadline Feb. 28

Barrett Hospital (two open seats): Shane Puyear (incumbent).

East Bench Irrigation (one open seat): Matt Christiansen (incumbent).

Fire District (FD) #1 Lima (two open seats): Byron Martinell (incumbent).

FD #2 Dillon (two open seats): Jed Petersen (incumbent), William D. Walker (incumbent).

FD #3 Big Hole Valley/Wisdom (one open seat):

FD #4 Grasshopper Valley (two open seats): Joyce Harrison (incumbent), Brad Booth (incumbent).

FD #5 Wise River (one open seat): Sunny Ralston (incumbent).

Jackson Water & Sewer (three open seats): Walt Zobell (incumbent).

Red Rock Water & Sewer (two open seats): Allen Martinell (incumbent), Max Yates.

Wisdom Water & Sewer (two open seats):

**Fox Run Special District (three open seats): Fred Chouinard (incumbent), Russ Richardson (incumbent), Gerald Penn (incumbent), Cornelia Hudson, Darrell Turner.

**Fox Run Special District two-year unexpired term: Mary Rouse (incumbent), Michael Woodard.

**contested races.

Soil Conservation District (three open seats): Rich Nordquist (incumbent), Billiette Brooks (incumbent), Jerry Meine (incumbent).