Beaverhead County seeing more COVID hospitalizations

The ongoing coronavirus case climb is starting to fill up hospital beds locally.

Barrett Hospital had two COVID-positive patients hospitalized, and seven beds filled with non-COVID patients, according to the state of Montana’s Monday hospital capacity report. There were nine open beds available as of that date. On Monday, there were five beds filled with COVID-positive patients.

Statewide, Benefis Hospitals in Cascade County, Advanced Care Hospital of Montana and The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana in Yellowstone County, and Sidney Health Center in Richland County all had over 90 percent of their open beds filled with a mix of COVID and non-COVID patients.

The extent of the local virus case increase remains unclear, as state data is at least a week behind local tallies. As of Nov. 25, Beaverhead County Public Health’s Facebook page counted 388 total cases with 80 active. Montana’s COVID tracker listed 577 total cases with 61 active on Tuesday, or 22 more cases than last week.

Based on the state data, there were 20 new COVID-positive cases this week; new cases were for those under age 9, and others in their teens, 20s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

State officials indicated many public health departments did not report some days during the Thanksgiving week, so case totals will be lower next few days. As of Tuesday, there were 63,205 total cases across the state and 698 deaths. That is 5,701 new cases and 68 deaths added over the past week.

Beaverhead County High School officials stated two students tested positive in the past week, and were in school during the period of possible exposure. The state schools report (as of Nov. 27) listed 10 students and one staff member have tested positive at BCHS since school began.

A staff member tested positive at Dillon Elementary Monday Nov. 30, Superintendent Randy Shipman said, and worked at the school for a half day before the positive test was confirmed. Students and staff were potentially in contact with the staff person during the period of exposure.

According to the state schools report, Dillon Middle School had four students test positive, and Parkview Elementary has had two students test positive since the beginning of the school year.

Lima School has had one staff member test positive since the start of the school year, and Wisdom School has had one person test positive (it does not separate out staff or students due to the size of the school).

Montana Youth Challenge Academy appeared this week on the state report, listing one staff member as testing positive. Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen said last week there is an outbreak at the school, and said at that time four staff and seven students tested positive.

The University of Montana Western listed 101 total cases of COVID-19 since school began in August on the state’s weekly schools report. The university does not separate cases between students and staff.

There are more than 13.2 million COVID-19 positive cases and over 266,000 deaths counted nationwide as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).