Beaverhead County new COVID cases decline

Editor’s note: This will be the last weekly story update for statewide and Beaverhead County COVID cases. The Dillon Tribune will continue to report COVID information on an asneeded basis.

Beaverhead County’s new COVID cases did not break the two-digit mark this week, with the omicron variant subsiding in the state.

The county added eight new cases in the past week, sitting at 10 active cases and 2,117 total cases as of Tuesday. The majority of new cases were in people in their 20s; other cases were in people in their 50s and 70s. The county vaccination rate remained at 56%.

Schools in Beaverhead County are also seeing no to slow-growth of COVID cases. According to the most recent statewide report, the University of Montana Western had 58 total cases since the start of the school year. Jackson and Wisdom had one student case each; Lima and Polaris had one staff case each; and Wise River had three students. Montana Youth Challenge Academy had 15 total cases, with two in staff members. Parkview Elementary listed a total of 71 cases with 47 in students. Dillon Middle School reported 35 total cases, with 27 in students.

Beaverhead County High School has tallied 53 total cases since the start of the school year, as of Feb. 25. Of those cases, 42 were students.

Statewide hospitalizations have declined substantially since the height of the omicron wave. Barrett Hospital reported 11% full and had no people hospitalized with COVID in the most recent statewide report. Hospitals in Musselshell and Yellowstone counties reported 90% full; facilities in Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher and Prairie counties reported 100% full.

Montana’s total COVID case count increased by at least 2,000 due to data reporting fixes – state officials said the database’s reporting system had errors, and the new fixes corrected the problems. Overall, the state added 4,105 new cases and 20 deaths to its count in the past week. As of Tuesday, there have been 271,336 total cases and 3,209 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic. The state’s vaccination rate ticked up to 55%.

There have been more than 79 million cases and over 955,900 deaths nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national vaccination rate is 65.1%.