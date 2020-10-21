Beaverhead County Museum sees large increase in summertime patrons

Beaverhead County Museum visits spiked this summer, with officials citing the coronavirus pandemic as one possible cause.

Museum administrator Kristen Larche reported increased attendance in June, July and August compared to the 2019 year at the board’s Oct. 14 meeting. There were 163 visitors in June, 230 in July, and 183 in August. The museum was closed in May, which was not the case in 2019; it was open for a weekend in September, bringing in 51 people (but not in 2019).

“That’s about one-third more than the previous summer,” Board Chairman John Garry said.

“I’d like to know what we did differently,” Treasurer Neal Straus added.

Larche said she thought increased vehicular travel in the summer prompted by a relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions may have played a part. But staff also posted more items to attract interest on Facebook, which is how people find things to do nowadays.

“We didn’t ask customers what was bringing them in. I think a lot of this summer was COVID, and people staying closer to home and driving,” she said. “We also did some new things, a history hunt for kids – the moms appreciated that, it got their kids involved. By getting activities for all ages it will help increase the draw from families.”

Attendance tallies do not include youths under age 13 as admission is free for them, Larche said. She did not have an estimate on how many additional admissions that age group would have generated. The museum is open by appointment right now at a higher admission cost, Larche said; people continue to schedule those private tours despite the upcharge.

“The people who came in had no problem with that price – they were grateful to be able to come in,” she said.

Board members asked Larche to explore additional ways the museum can reach out to visitors, potentially by partnering with other area attractions or increasing brochure placement.

Straus asked the board to consider how it will staff the museum in the coming year and what next year’s hours will be at the next meeting. The museum is without an executive director at this time, and Larche is a 20 hour-a-month employee; former director Cheryl Pierce reduced her position to a part-time one to save the museum money during a budget crunch. The budget is now healthy because of that change, Straus and Garry said, and he suggested continuing with a part-time executive director.

Straus also suggested hiring a separate volunteer coordinator position. That person could focus on efforts such to bring in more attendance, and organize volunteers to help out at the museum.

“For me, this person would make this a more visitor-friendly museum. We need to improve our signs and information – whether it’s pamphlets or discussions of a particular exhibit,” he said. “It would bring us up to what I call more modern standards for museums.”

The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18.