Beaverhead County Museum board irons out director hopes

The Beaverhead County Museum board finalized its wishes for a new executive director of the museum at its meeting Feb. 17.

The museum has been without an executive director since the resignation of Cheryl Pierce. Pierce was working full time until resigning from that role in 2019; she was rehired on a part-time contract basis through August 2020. A part-time administrator has been handling the day-to-day items since.

Board treasurer Neal Straus developed a job posting for the new director, and sought input from the board on the hiring process. Straus said it would be good to set up a committee of board members to select candidates and conduct job interviews from interested individuals, with a goal of starting interviews the week of March 8.

Board member John Breen noted the board has not yet set the parameters of the director position, specifically identifying how many hours a week the person will work, and during which months. The board has not yet set an opening date for the museum this year.

Breen suggested having two part-time employees if the budget supported it. Beaver Head Hunters member Michele Stephen-Hassard said it is unlikely a full-time director could manage all of the museum’s needs by themselves.

“Then we have to start generating more revenue,” Straus said.

The board agreed at a previous meeting the position will be part-time, with the director working more hours in the summer months when the museum was open. The board previously decided to close the museum in the winter months, though private tours could be scheduled to supplement income.

Former director Lynn Giles said the board could get a candidate interested in the parttime aspect of the position, who already has health insurance through another source. That would save the board money as it would not have to provide that insurance, and allow it to hire a second part-time individual.

The executive director position was posted to the Butte Job Service Feb. 22, projecting an estimated start date of April 1. Pay ranges from $15-$20 per hour, depending on the individual’s qualifications. The director’s duties include promoting and developing the museum and its programming; managing the museum’s artifacts, collections and records; hiring, leading and managing museum staff and volunteers; and assisting with fundraising and grant writing.