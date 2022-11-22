Beaverhead County Museum board airs plans for John Garry tribute

The Beaverhead County Museum board is aiming to hire an assistant director, is finalizing a number of facility updates, and start its new permanent exhibit on the railroad through the winter months.

The museum board discussed its progress in a somber meeting Nov. 16, which followed the unexpected death of one of its long-time members, John Garry. The board held a moment of silence for him at the start of the meeting, and is taking ideas for an appropriate tribute to him.

Executive Director Candi Whitworth reported the audio visual improvements to the Depot Theater worked perfectly at a recent event; she thanked treasurer Neal Straus and University of Montana Western Associate Professor Daniel Chapman for their combined work toward that effort.

Trustee Donna Jones outlined some of her vision for the setup of the new and improved railroad exhibit, which is expected to take a couple of years to complete. The hope is to have some of it up and running when the museum opens next year.

Board members on the hiring committee discussed their process for hiring an assistant director, and set out a timeline for candidate interviews.

Whitworth and board President John Breen briefed the trustees on new security improvements at the museum campus. Whitworth also outlined Christmas Stroll activities at the museum Dec. 2.