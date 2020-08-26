Beaverhead County High School events to have limited spectators

Fall sports events will have limited space for spectators for both home and away teams, the Beaverhead County High School board decided Monday.

The board will revisit the policy in a few weeks to determine if the local coronavirus spread warrants changes.

The school board unanimously approved a plan to allow 250 people present at events in Vigilante Stadium, and at BW Lodge. Four spectator tickets will be alloted to each suited home team player to dole out, and two per suited visiting team player, with a maximum number of 60 away guests allowed. There will be 30 tickets available for student seating, awarded through a drawing. All present will wear masks and require social distancing at the events.

Assistant Principal and Athletic Director John English presented the plan proposal to the board after receiving input from community members; students and coaches; feedback from music, band, choir, and cheer representatives; and opposing team ADs. Staff received approximately 20 responses by either email or phone call, English said. Responses generally noted they wanted people to be able to attend events.

“I heard from a lot of grandparents, who said they would like to see their grandchildren play,” he said after the meeting.

English’s draft plan originally only allowed four home tickets per athlete, and they could only be used for Beaverhead County residents. English said that was to make it easier to trace contacts if a positive virus case came from one of the games. The board chose to remove that requirement, noting residents should be able to give their tickets to whomever they wanted.

Student seating would be allotted for grade levels at the different games for fairness. There are four different home games this season; each game’s student section would have one of the four grade levels. English said it made sense to have the student section seats available only for seniors for the Homecoming game, for example; freshmen, sophomores and juniors would also be able to enter the lottery for one game each per grade level.

English noted other schools are all over the map as to if they are allowing spectators. Some districts are not allowing it at all due to the virus outbreaks in the communities. Those areas also may have stricter requirements put in place by their county boards of health, Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield said.

Board members spoke in favor of having fans present, noting how Beaverhead County has so few total cases and active cases at this point.

“What happens when we have no active cases in the county?” board member Pierce Rouse asked.

Board member Koy Holland agreed, noting county residents have done well to meet requirements.

“I don’t think we should penalize the county more than what’s already been done,” he said. “I’m not opposed to what John (English) proposed, I just think we should try to encourage our community to continue to follow good hygiene, be good at what we’re doing, so we can progress and improve in the right direction – or maintain it.”

Haverfield said he heard there was a scrimmage held in Idaho that was shut down by public health because they were not following the masking requirements. The schools need to follow state and local requirements and manage the events or face a similar shutdown.

“If we let people in, we have to follow the directives,” he said.

English noted public health would prefer no spectators to reduce the chances for virus spread.

“We are really grateful for Sue Hansen and the public health officials working with us, and giving us the flexibility to be able to allow this,” English added. “They recommended no spectators, but they allowed us to do this, when they have the power to say no.”

English said public health officials are most concerned about the county fair, rodeo and all the schools having in-person instruction over the next couple of weeks. He added if those turn out to work out well, public health may be more amenable to loosening restrictions.

The policy is only for fall sports; English said he would need to develop a new policy for the spring sports and events. Some of those activities, such as speech and debate, involve a lot of students in small rooms indoors. Those activities may warrant extra precautions, he said.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.