Beaverhead County High School building projects proceed, with uncertainty

Beaverhead County High School’s renovation and update of its buildings continue to progress, though time frames on completion of unfinished work are up in the air.

The school district is working through a nearly $10 million voter-approved bond project, initially approved in 2017. The project provided safety and security improvements to the main school building, created a new Vo-Ag building, and will renovate and improve BW Lodge gymnasium. The majority of the work on the main and Vo-Ag buildings are complete, but BW Lodge’s work has only just begun.

And recent statewide orders closing public facilities and gathering places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have not helped, as school officials develop plans for educating students online, and uncertainty abounds over which – and how many – people are authorized to spend time on school campuses. BW Lodge improvements were delayed due to well-abovebudget estimates for work, forcing the school board to delay re-bidding the project. The board also decided to hire a new general contractor, Swank Enterprises, as the prior contractor on the other two buildings did not monitor ongoing issues with the work, leaving problems unresolved. Some of those issues include flooring and tile at both buildings, and leaking windows and heating problems at the Vo-Ag building.

The prior contractor is working with its subcontractors to get those items corrected, though that is a slow process, made slower due to the coronavirus separation orders.

BCHS Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield told the school board at a special March 26 meeting despite the challenges, Swank officials are conducting walkthroughs of BW Lodge (with appropriate distances between people) with subcontractors who they hope will bid on the work to be done. Swank told Haverfield they believe the bids will come in favorably, but the final numbers will not be known until the bids are due April 10.

In the meantime, asbestos abatement at the gym is complete in the former science wing, and soon will be done in the tunnels under the gym. Haverfield is working with contractors and awaiting guidance from state officials on how to go about the repairs to the remaining facilities. Since there are restrictions on people being in those buildings, it could be a good time to get those leftover problems investigated and potentially fixed. The difficulty is not knowing when – or if – students and staff will be allowed back in the buildings for the rest of the school year.

“We’re working on that to see if it’s possible,” he said.