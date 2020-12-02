Beaverhead County Growth Policy responses illustrate urban-rural divide

Preliminary results from a survey of Beaverhead County residents indicate they support protecting the area’s environment and rural way of life, but also want to see opportunities for growth.

The survey is a first step in updating the county’s growth policy, which outlines the county’s priorities for development over the next decade. That may include the creation of agricultural zoning in the county and a permit to build process.

Residents from all over the county – with most in the Dillon area – expressed their views in the 10-question survey, with 439 responses total. Over 61 percent highlighted the rural lifestyle as the county’s greatest asset, followed by the quality of life (55.81 percent) and abundance of access to public lands (46.92 percent). The county’s greatest weaknesses were listed as a lack of retail or shopping options (58.77 percent), job opportunities (49.89 percent) and economic development (45.10 percent).

Based on those categories, the sharp divide between wanting to bring more people to the area and keeping everyone away are clear.

“I have lived in Beaverhead County my whole life and love it the way it is,” one commenter noted. “It’s all the outsiders that move here and bring their big-city beliefs with them that I oppose.”

“Don’t be so afraid to regulate development,” another commenter stated. “The best kind of growth will be because of the natural beauty, clean air and water, access to health care, and safety, along with an educated population. Rural places in Montana that have lost those ‘amenities’ have died.”

Despite the disagreements over expansion – or not – a couple of irritations among county residents are clear. Lack of affordable housing and property, limited childcare, few job opportunities and new businesses are major pain points for locals.

The mix of answers is best summed up by one comment: “It’s complicated.”

The county planning board is in the process of reviewing all the responses, and through that review drafting an updated growth policy. The board will host a number of public meetings around the county to get input on the draft document once it is compiled. The soonest those meetings will be held is in the spring, County Planner Rob Macioroski said.