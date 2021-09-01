Beaverhead County Fair starts today

The Beaverhead County Fair returns to Dillon today (Wednesday), and organizers are aiming for an as-close-to-normal experience for attendees as possible.

The fair runs Sept. 1-5. Fair buttons are available at the door for $5 for high school age and up, which is good for the whole week. The groups taking fair buttons at the entry gates receive a portion of the sale (this year, that’s Shine Studio, the Beaverhead County High School Cheer Squad, and the University of Montana Western Women’s Basketball).

Carnival tickets are $30, available at the door. The carnival opens tomorrow (Thursday).

Activities and events begin Wednesday. Commercial and food booth setups begin at 8 a.m., and judging of open-class non-animal entries begins at 9 a.m. The 4-H building opens up for entries at noon, and judging begins at 3 p.m. Check-in for 4-H, FFA and Open Class Livestock begins at 4 p.m.

The 4D Barrel Race starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Harry Andrus Arena.

Boots Country Karaoke is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday.

On Thursday, the 4-H, FFA and Open Market swine judging begins at 8 a.m. 4-H building exhibits entries take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 4-H, FFA and Open Market beef judging begin at 1 p.m., followed by the Beef Showmanship class. 4-H, Open Poultry and Rabbits entries are accepted from 1-8 p.m. 4-H, FFA and Open Market Sheep judging begins at 5 p.m., followed by the Sheep Showmanship class.

The county stock horse show in the Andrus Arena begins at 9:30 a.m., and the Team Roping Classic begins at 2 p.m.

On Friday, 4-H Breeding Sheep, Breeding Beef and Breeding Hog interviews begin at 7 a.m.; and interview judging will take place for all 4-H building exhibits. 4-H, FFA and Open Swine Showmanship will take place starting at 8 a.m. Judging of 4-H, Open Poultry and 4-H Poultry Showmanship begins at 9 a.m. 4-H and Open Breeding Beef, Breeding Sheep, Breeding Hog judging, and 4-H and Open Dairy Judging, begins at 9:30 a.m. Judging of 4-H Rabbits and 4-H Rabbit Showmanship starts at 10 a.m. Judging of Open Class Rabbits starts at 11 a.m.

The Identification Contest for the Rangeland Plants Exhibit will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday. The 4-H Round Robin Showmanship Contest begins at 2 p.m. in the Lundberg Show Ring. The Jaycee Livestock Judging Clinic will begin at 4 p.m. Silent Auction bids begin at 6 p.m. in the 4-H building, and continue through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Breakaway Team Roping will be held at 8 a.m. Friday in the Andrus Arena. Team Branding will be at 11 a.m. Live music will be on the Midway from 4-6 p.m. The Ranch Rodeo will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Andrus arena.

Arena events begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. The 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale Buyers Barbecue will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Lundberg show ring, followed by the Market Livestock Sale (starting at 2:30 p.m.)

Live music on the Midway will be from 12-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. The Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Andrus Arena, and tickets are available at www.dillonjaycees.com.

Boots Country Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. in front of Blacktail Station, 26 S. Montana St.

Sunday will again feature the Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo, starting at 1 p.m. The Dillon Jaycees Concert, featuring the Eli Young Band and Jesse Dayne and the Sagebrush Drifters, begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.dillonjaycees.com.

The Dillon Jaycees Labor Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6. This year’s theme is “A Salute to the Armed Forces.” Entry forms are available at www.dillonjaycees.com.

The full lineup events and fair book can be viewed online at https://beaverheadcounty.org/departments/county-fair/ and at area businesses.