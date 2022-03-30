Beaverhead County fair planning is full-steam ahead

The Beaverhead County Fair Board is gearing up for this year’s fair, despite lingering questions on access to running water and the completion status of the new 4-H building.

The fair board met March 22 to discuss both issues and the potential for a carnival at this year’s fair.

Beaverhead County Commissioner John Jackson told the fair board the county is pushing to ensure the fairgrounds have water up and running for the fair, if not sooner. Jackson said one idea is to have a temporary line running water to the fairgrounds if work is not completed in time.

The main water line at the fairgrounds broke sometime in October, and there has been no city water running there since. Officials at both the city and county have not said what caused the break or whose responsibility it is to fix it, but are working together to get it up and running again.

The city of Dillon has been working through a multi-year project replacing the city’s main water line before it fails, and the lateral lines connecting to it. Some of that work started last year along Washington and Idaho streets, extended along the fairgrounds and under the Beaverhead River outside of town.

The line itself broke underneath the current 4-H building and flooded it, rendering it unusable. The fair board previously approved relocating the main line from under the buildings – where it should not have been in any case – to alongside the midway.

The 4-H Council has set up plans to replace the 4-H building with a new one. That will require tearing down the old one, removing the water line that broke underneath it, putting in new footings and pouring concrete, then placing the new building on top. The new structure will be slightly longer than the existing one, feature a commercial-grade kitchen and the concessions area will be part of the new building.

Fair board member David Schuett is spearheading the work, and has said the goal is to start work on the new building by June 1, and have it usable – if not completely finished – by the start of the fair. He told the fair board that more than $200,000 has been raised so far for the new structure. Schuett did not have a final estimated cost for the entire project, citing the increasing costs for fuel and materials in the past several months.

Executive Director Keeley Fitzgerald said the fair board had three possible options for a carnival provider this year, but only one is available – the company that did it last year.

“I think no carnival is better than that carnival,” Schuett noted.

Board members were dismayed by last year’s carnival, which did not bring in revenue like past carnivals had. Fitzgerald said previously that carnival was much smaller than past offerings, and it was difficult to get the company nailed down on a contract.

Fitzgerald noted despite the fair board’s disappointment, she did not receive any complaints from the public over that carnival.

“The little kids loved it,” she said. “I think it was the first carnival we didn’t have complaints about.”

Schuett said if the kids liked the carnival, that was all that mattered, and board members unanimously agreed to give the company another shot.