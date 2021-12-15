Beaverhead County Fair Board approves rerouting main water line

A recent water main break at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds led to an unfortunate discovery – and forced the county to come up with a plan to get the water flowing once again.

The break was discovered in mid-October by Montana State University Extension Agent Jessica Murray, who found the 4-H building at the fairgrounds flooded. Further investigation of the source of the break revealed a few surprises – that the city of Dillon’s main water line was not located where everyone thought, and that it was underneath several buildings at the fairgrounds.

“There’s a debate about what happened,” Beaverhead County Commissioner John Jackson told the fair board at a special Dec. 7 meeting.

Jackson said the company handling the city’s water main replacement may have created the problem, but it is unclear at this point if that is the case. No one has claimed responsibility for the break, and the main focus right now is figuring out how to get the water back on at the fairgrounds.

Commissioner Tom Rice met with the engineers for the water project recently to try to map out a solution. The city suggests rerouting the main line around the 4-H building, and reconnecting it to the existing line. Jackson said the commissioners do not think that’s the best idea, as they would not be able to upgrade or rebuild any buildings there if the water line remains beneath them.

The engineers estimated the cost to reroute the six-inch water line around the 4-H building at $27,000. Routing the line completely away from the buildings along the midway (as the county suggests) is estimated to cost roughly $100,000, Jackson said. It is not yet known if the 4-H building needs to be repaired or completely replaced. Murray said she would not have that information until the county’s insurance adjuster views the damage. In the meantime, no activities can take place until the water line is rerouted – the fairgrounds have not had running water since the break almost two months ago.

Fair board members approved of rerouting the line around all the buildings. Jackson said the county may be able to use federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) grant dollars to fund the water line fix.

“We’ll do whatever we can to make this project move forward,” he said. “We would rather not butt heads – we just want to make it work.”