Beaverhead County exceeds 3,000 people vaccinated

Beaverhead County has fully immunized more than 3,000 residents against COVID-19, according to state data.

As of Tuesday, 3,166 people received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (or one dose for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine), and 6,557 total doses have been administered in the county. Statewide, 309,346 people have been fully immunized against the disease, out of 689,386 total doses administered.

Beaverhead County Public Health’s last mass community vaccination clinic will be Friday, April 30, according to the health department’s Facebook page. After that, vaccines will be available for appointment through public health every Friday at its 41 Barrett St. location. Safeway can also do vaccinations. Public Health is also offering to take the vaccine to area businesses who can secure at least 10 people for the vaccines. The goal is to not waste vaccine doses. To schedule an appointment for the April 30 clinic, call 683-3203. To schedule public health to come to a business, call Public Health Director Sue Hansen at 683-3179.

Beaverhead County teens (age 16 and 17) can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the Butte Civic Center, according to the public health Facebook page. The clinic, held today (April 28) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., will be with the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for that age group. Teens under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walk-ins are welcome, though the preference is to sign up beforehand. Those interested can do so by calling 406-497-5008, or by registering at https://butteciviccenter.com .

Beaverhead County added three new COVID cases over the past week. As of Tuesday, the county had three active cases and 906 total cases listed. The state of Montana added 908 new cases and 14 deaths over the past week; it counted 108,287 total cases and 1,566 deaths as of Tuesday.

The state continues to track “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases. Breakthrough infections are defined as a positive COVID test 14 or more days after a person received their final vaccine dose. As of April 20, there have been 55 cases confirmed, or 15 more than the prior week. Of those cases, eight people were hospitalized from the infection. The cases were tallied in 18 different jurisdictions in the state.

There have been more than 31.9 million total COVID cases and over 569,700 deaths counted nationwide as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY

MASKS NOT REQUIRED

3 ACTIVE CASES

906 TOTAL CASES

9 DEATHS