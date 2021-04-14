Beaverhead County dispatchers recognized for public safety

Beaverhead County’s 911 dispatchers were recognized Monday for their work protecting public safety – the public itself and peace officers in the line of duty.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners issued a proclamation in support of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and thanked the six dispatchers at the county for their work. Those dispatchers include Yvonne Phillips, Jack Wiggins, Zakk Haggard, Brian Judge, Elida Wheeler, Christina Cooley. Their time with the county ranged from several months to over a decade.

Sheriff Paul Craft and Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson also spoke of their appreciation for the work the dispatchers do in ensuring police have the most information possible to safely do their job while serving the public.