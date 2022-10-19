Beaverhead County, City of Dillon outline ARPA infrastructure projects

Beaverhead County and city of Dillon officials are scrambling to pin down potential infrastructure grant projects in the next few weeks.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners and city officials discussed adding drying beds at the sewer treatment plant and the Park Street/ Ten Mile repaving project at its monthly joint meeting Oct. 11.

Dillon Mayor John McGinley said city officials were trying to solidify details of the drying beds project, which must be submitted for American Rescue Plan (ARPA) infrastructure funds by Nov. 1. The county could send some of its remaining, uncommitted ARPA funds to the city for the project if they can get it together by then.

If ARPA project applications are not in by the end of October, the state can take the dollars back and allocate them to other municipalities or counties in the state that need them. John McGinley and Commissioner Mike McGinley agreed they would rather keep those grant dollars in Beaverhead.

The other question is whether the city has enough money in the till to match the grant dollars, which is needed for all of the ARPA grant projects.

The county has previously authorized $200,000 of its infrastructure dollars to the city for the rerouting of the water main at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds. The commission is also aiming to provide some of its unused dollars to the city of Lima for a potential project.

John McGinley updated the county on their intent to repave its portion of Park Street/Ten Mile Road when the county does so. That work is expected to begin next summer.