Beaverhead County approves June mail ballot election

Beaverhead County voters can vote by mail in the June 2 primary election, the county commission decided Monday. The changes are due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and statewide orders to limit face-to-face interactions to slow the spread of the virus.

The commission unanimously approved allowing the county elections office to administer a mail ballot election for the June 2 primary, and approved a list of ballot-counting election judges through 2022.

“I’m totally in favor of this at this point with the current health conditions,” Elections Administrator Stacey Reynolds told the commission Monday.

All active and provisionally-registered voters will be mailed a ballot for the June election, Reynolds said. Those who are unsure if they are registered can go to https://sosmt.gov or the Beaverhead County elections office website (https://beaverheadcounty.org/departments/ election-office-new) and click on the “my voter” page to check their registration status. Voters considered “inactive,” or voters who have moved to a new address in Beaverhead County, will need to submit a new voter registration card to the elections office before the end of regular registration, now extended to May 26.

Residents not currently registered to vote in the county (who do not submit an application before that May 26 date) will need to come to the elections office in person to register and receive a ballot, she added. If the county offices are closed to walk-in traffic at that point, residents will have to schedule an appointment time to register with the elections office.

The courthouse doors are currently locked due to Gov. Steve Bullock’s orders to protect public health with the coronavirus pandemic, though county staff are still available by telephone, fax and email for voter questions.

Elections officials are working to get a ballot drop off box installed at the courthouse before the ballots are mailed out to voters, Reynolds said.

Bullock directed counties to expand all-mail and early voting on March 25, as a result of the coronavirus spread in the state. The governor’s directive specifically referred to the June primary, and included requiring all counties to implement “social distancing” measures for election procedures. The governor’s order also extended late voter registration to 10 days before the election, instead of 30 days before.

Though there is a May 5 school election, there is currently nothing on that ballot other than a special district for Fox Run. The May election was already mail-only, Reynolds said.

Bullock’s order provides additional time for school districts to choose to conduct mail ballot elections; allows counties to determine if they want to conduct mail ballot elections and expand early voting for the June 2 primary; and requires counties to establish, implement and enforce social distancing policies at polling locations, designated ballot drop-off locations, or other public-facing portions of voting facilities.

Social distancing protocols required by the order include ensuring a minimum of six feet between individuals at polling locations, designated drop-off locations or public-facing portions voting facilities.