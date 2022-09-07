Beaverhead County approves annual budget

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget, and signed off on school districts’ new budgets, at its Aug. 29 meeting.

The overall county budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is $14,082,266, which is $1,866,556 higher than the prior year. That total includes $1,667,964 in cash reserves that will go back into the budget if left unspent; the cash reserve increased $288,924 from the prior year.

“Even with the raises we gave county employees this year, our cash (balance) is improving,” he said. “I think once again, kudos go to Betty Tinsley, the department heads and others who worked through their budgets.”

County employee salaries increased $2.40 per hour, which included roughly $1.16 per hour for cost of living and $1.24 per hour for raises. That worked out to about $5,000 annually for each elected official. The county tends to increase employee salaries by an equivalent of elected officials’ increase.

There’s even more money in the bank when you count the federal and state infrastructure grant allocations to the county.

“That makes the budget look gigundas compared to last year,” Mc-Ginley said of the grant dollars. “If you subtract the $1.255 million out of there, it would have put the budget at $11,159,302 – which would have been an increase of $322,632.”

A big part of that increase is due to a one-time cash infusion of $250,000 in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) dollars, to ensure the county can pay its annual comprehensive insurance bill at the start of the year and not overdraw the account.

The county has committed approximately $837,000 of its $1.2 million in grant funding for the Beaverhead County Detention Center update, the city of Dillon for the water line work at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds, the town of Lima’s water line extension project, the Wisdom sewer and Jackson sewer upgrades. The rest of that pot of money needs to be designated for water or sewer projects before the end of October.

The county has placed $1.5 million of its Local Fiscal Recovery funds (part of the American Rescue Plan infrastructure grants) into the general fund for lost revenue. Those funds are to be used for a new generator, a new body scanner in the jail, a share of the matching funds for both Wisdom and Jackson sewer projects, remodeling at the county treasurer’s building, security improvements at the courthouse, painting the Beaverhead County Museum, electrical rerouting at the fairgrounds, and other physical improvements.

“We wanted these to be infrastructure projects – we didn’t want to pay for something that would be an ongoing cost,” he said. “Our grandkids will be paying this money back, it ought to do something that will benefit them.”

Revenue declined slightly to $9,779,983, a $42,577 drop from last year. Property tax revenue increased $162,568 to $4,341,070. Total nontax revenue increased $1,703,987 to $9,741,195.

McGinley said property tax revenue generally increases about $175,000 annually. The amount is based on a formula calculated at the state.

The county wide millage increased by five, to 146.86; that does not include the road department’s mills. The county can assess 108.27 mills this year, which is down from the 110 mills it assessed roughly five years ago, McGinley said.

As the county’s taxable value goes up, mills tend to decrease from what the county can allocate. Mills approved by voters for funding operations like the Beaverhead Animal Shelter or Search and Rescue work differently.

“The voted mill individuals, I think, need to be at these public hearings to justify to the people why they need that money, or they can have their mills cut...if they don’t need it, they should request the county not to assess those mills,” he said.

School budgets approved Beaverhead County High School’s 2022-23 budget includes reduced millage rates over the prior year. The new budget sits at 77.24 mills, which is .68 lower than last year. Once debt service is included, the millage declined 1.99, to 105.53.

School District #10 is .34 mills higher this year at 94.77, though it is 1.54 lower than last year when you include debt service (128.15).

Grant decreased its millage 3.05, to 19.39. Wise River’s mills declined 11.43 to 42.89. Lima lowered its millage 2.58 to 189.01. Polaris dropped 13.18 mills to 35.09. Jackson dropped .44 mills to 59.50, and Reichle decreased 5.9 mills to 94.60. Wisdom was the only rural district to increase, setting the rate at 44.47, .21 higher than the prior year. None of these districts have debt service to repay.