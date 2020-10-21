Beaverhead County adds 25 new cases over the week

Beaverhead County coronavirus case load continues to increase, though active cases dropped sharply over the past week.

The county added 25 new cases to its tally this week, bringing the total to 237 positive cases. Active cases dropped to 19 Tuesday, according to the state of Montana data. Active cases were at 82 last week at the same time.

New Beaverhead County cases were mostly recorded from people in their 30s and 60s, followed by those in their teens, 20s and 40s. One man in his 70s also tested positive in the past week.

Masks are required in the county, per Gov. Steve Bullock’s mask order.

Beaverhead County High School officials announced a high school student tested positive Oct. 15, and the student could have been in contact with other students and staff during the period of possible exposure. The student was last in school Oct. 12.

BCHS began the Level 3 instructional model this week, which reduced the number of people on school grounds by about half. Students alternate days on campus, and the rest of the week receive instruction remotely. The school board chose to switch to that level to reduce the number of students that could be in contact with a positive case. Previous positive cases required nearly a quarter of the student body to be in quarantine.

The statewide weekly report (as of Oct. 9), lists the University of Montana Western as having 59 total cases on campus. Five students tested positive at BCHS, one at Dillon Middle School, and two at Parkview Elementary, ac cording to the report. Statewide, K-12 schools reported 891 students and staff testing positive; universities accounted for 667 cases overall through Oct. 9.

UMW will continue to operate in a more restrictive fashion through Friday; limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, requiring masks when social distancing is not possible outside, and requiring students who work on or off campus to not work while sick or while waiting for test results. Classes will be held in person or virtually at the discretion of the instructor. The university conducted symptomatic testing of students on Tuesday.

The state of Montana set records for COVID-19 cases, with 4,482 total new cases and 35 deaths in the past week. The state logged 24,093 total cases and 252 deaths as of Tuesday, and tallied its highest daily new case count at 735 Oct. 15. Over 500 new cases each day were reported in the past week. All but five counties statewide had over four active cases, requiring masks per Bullock’s order.

There were triple-digit new cases daily in Yellowstone County for most of the past week; Cascade, Flathead, Gallatin, Hill, Missoula, Roosevelt had double-digit daily increases throughout the week.

Deaths were recorded in Big Horn, Custer, Dawson, Gallatin, Glacier, Hill, Missoula, Ravalli, Roosevelt Powder River, and Wheatland counties.

There are more than 8.1 million COVID-positive cases counted nationally, and over 218,900 deaths as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).