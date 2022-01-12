Beaverhead County’s growth spurt continues

The construction of new homes, and the creation of new subdivisions, continues a steady growth trend around Beaverhead County, county planner Rob Macioroski noted in his annual report.

The county planning board reviewed five minor subdivisions and one major subdivision in 2021, which created 38 new homesites in the county. The growth reflects a 10-year trend, with the county reviewing between four and five minor subdivisions, and one major subdivision every two years, he said.

It is hard to evaluate just how many new faces appear in town, as some of those homes may be second homes for residents of other states. The 2020 U.S. Census added 125 people to the county’s population, which does not square with all the new homes going up in different parts of the county, county officials say.

The county’s GIS department added 62 new addresses in 2021, up from 49 issued in 2020. And the county sanitarian issued 69 permits for new septic systems – an increase from the 67 issued in 2020, and much higher than the 47 issued in 2019.

This increased growth is part of the reason the county planning board is considering setting up a building permit process for new construction and some type of zoning. County Sanitarian Tom Wagenknecht and the planning department often have to deal with property owners who put in wells and septic systems without notifying the county, which then become a huge problem for their neighbors when they are put in the wrong place. Zoning and a permit process could help prevent problems in these situations.

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch noted not having a permit process has a cascading effect, which directly affects taxpayers. In Montana, the tax burden is spread out between property owners, and the more property owners, the less tax each one has to pay. Without a way to keep tabs on new construction, new homeowners can be slipping through the cracks, not paying their fair share of the tax burden.

The county planning board is in the process of updating the county’s growth policy and subdivision regulations. The commissioners will be discussing those issues with planning board members at future commission meetings, as they work through the final draft of the growth policy. Residents will have opportunities to comment on the proposed documents before adoption.