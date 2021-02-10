Beaverhead Animal Shelter thrift store to close

The manager of the Beaverhead Animal Shelter Thrift Store got a surprise notice in the mail last month – a letter stating the shelter board intends to close the store in favor of other fundraising options.

“As we continue to restructure our organization as a whole, we find it necessary to revamp or eliminate functions of Beaverhead Animal Shelter that do not align with our mission,” the letter to manager Judy Carlson stated. “Unfortunately, we feel that supporting a thrift store does not encompass the purpose of animal rescue and welfare. For this reason we, along with the Board of Directors, have decided to close the Animal Shelter Thrift Store and focus our resources on avenues that embrace our message.”

Carlson said she was surprised by this response, considering the new board’s struggle to right the financial ship of the shelter. The new board turned around a nearly $70,000 financial debt to a nearly-balanced budget in just over a year’s time.

“I guess they don’t appreciate the $10,000 we make for them a year – at no cost to them,” she said last week. “I’ve never heard of an outfit that wants money doing that.”

The thrift store, located in rent-free space donated by building owner Betty Grose on Center Street, turns over all proceeds (minus electricity costs) to the shelter, Carlson said. All work collecting and organizing items is done by volunteers.

Executive Director Nikki Knight said the decision to close the store “wasn’t reached lightly, but will streamline our mission” and allow focusing on community presence and the goal of rescuing and re-homing animals. Shelter staff have refocused their fundraising efforts through social media instead of storefronts; and the response from the “generous donor base” has been positive.

“Feedback we’ve received indicates that the community is loving the changes they’re seeing, and seem eager to support continued growth,” Knight added. “We’ve done some online fundraisers, and our board committee will be meeting to discuss other COVID-friendly options to maintain fundraising efforts throughout the year.”

Planned fundraisers and future grants will provide additional funding to continue the shelter’s efforts. New programs and resources for pet owners include behavior classes and a pet food bank, Knight said.

The shelter raised roughly $60,000 through fundraisers and individual donations in 2020, she said. Those tallies do not include the $10,000 from the thrift store, the county’s mill levy contribution, or COVID relief dollars.

Carlson sent a letter back acknowledging that decision, and she has begun reducing costs as needed to clear inventory by the Feb. 28 closure date. Any items not sold will be donated to St. Rose’s Bargain Basement or another approved nonprofit organization.

“Many thanks to the shelter thrift store staff who have done an amazing job running the store for so long,” Knight added. “We’re truly grateful for the work that Judy and her team put into running the store, and appreciate their continued support of the shelter in our new endeavors. We are also filled with gratitude for the generous donation of thrift store space from community member Betty Grose. Moving in a fresh new direction will take a village – and we’re surrounded by an incredible one.”

Carlson said she will continue to volunteer in the community, but maybe not at the shelter.

“They haven’t appreciated me at all – I tried to help them all I could and it seems like, well, I don’t know what they’re doing down there,” she said.