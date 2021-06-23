Beaverhead Animal Shelter board ironing out strategic plan, capital improvements

The Beaverhead Animal Shelter board continues to keep an eye on its finances while working through details for its capital campaign and strategic plan.

The board met June 17 briefly to discuss its short- and longterm goals.

Shelter Executive Director Nikki Knight said they are close to migrating all the shelter’s financial accounts to an online management program, which will make it easier for board members and shelter officials to monitor the books. A new accountant was hired to keep tabs on those funds as well. That new system will be simpler to use and make it easy to provide monthly financial reports, something the board has wanted to put in place.

The new shelter board and administration took over in 2019, and have spent much of their time since then sorting out financial information, clearing up past due accounts and debt, and reducing the number of animals in the facility to a more manageable amount. Shelter staff have cleaned up and reorganized facilities and operations to provide a better environment for animals in their care, the staff maintaining them, and the public when they come in to adopt them.

Knight said the financial accounts are doing well – the main operations account balance sat at almost $53,000, and the account for county mill levy dollars sat at almost $41,000. Board President Ross Miller noted that was higher than he had expected.

New and revamped facilities have been a focus of the shelter board since earlier this year. Staff previously reported on roof leaks, frozen pipes, electrical fires and other issues that needed to be addressed. Board treasurer Brian England noted a Bozeman architect is donating their expertise to design updated facilities, so the board and public will have a visual representation of how they want the new shelter to look.

The strategic plan would outline the shelter’s goals for the next several years. Board member Ellen Foster is leading the development of the plan, and she hopes to have a draft document ready soon for board members to suggest changes.

Knight said the shelter has not had any fundraisers recently due to being short staffed, or done any spay and neuter clinics.

“We can’t do a spay and neuter clinic at the shelter in the condition its in right now,” she said. “We are outsourcing our clinics.”

The board suggested having vouchers with local veterinarians to provide spay and neuter services to locals to fill the need until the shelter’s facilities are up and running. Miller said it would be good to develop a closer relationship with area vets.

“As we think about our fundraising campaign, we should note this is what we need, and what you’ll get (for your donation),” England added. “A community spay and neuter place would be a good idea.”