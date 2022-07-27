Beaverhead Animal Shelter board eyes long-term future

The Beaverhead Animal Shelter board is considering its current and future operations, with members looking into staffing, pay and inflation increases.The board met for its quarterly meeting July 20.Top-of-mind for board Treasurer Brian England was retaining its current employees, in light of area fast food restaurants offering higher pay and better benefits.“People stay with us because their heart is in it,” he said. “But at some point you’ve got to eat and pay rent.”Shelter executive director Nikki Knight agreed, noting existing staff and volunteers remain because they want to be, not the salary scale. She said she is able to ...