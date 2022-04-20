Beaverhead Ambulance board gets hiring update

Beaverhead Ambulance special district board members heard a mixed bag of news over hiring employees for the currently-all-volunteer squad.The special district board met Friday to discuss timelines for its tax payments and the hiring of full- and part-time staff for the ambulance service.County residents approved a tax levy funding Beaverhead EMS – a nonprofit volunteer service – for seven to 10 total full-time EMTs and a full-time or part-time manager last year. The tax payments are not expected to begin coming in to pay for it until late this year or early next year, but the EMS service board is ...