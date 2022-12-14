Beaver wrestlers tough on the mat, but few in numbers

The wrestlers the Dillon Beavers have, are tough. The problem they have is in a dual match format, they don’t fill enough weights to be a legitimate contender in team formats. On the individual side, opponents are not going to like to see a foe across the mat wearing Dillon Beaver blue and gold.

“We’re not too bad,” said veteran Dillon Beaver coach T.J. Nelson. “We do have some open weights, but we have a diverse team as far as age groups. We have two girls, we have an eighth grader and we have one senior.”

It has been a busy opening two weeks for Dillon. The Beavers have competed in mixers at Anaconda and Livingston as well as a home match last Thursday in Dillon. They have competed in the Whitehall team dual tourney this past weekend and coming up this week is the prestigious CMR Holiday Classic at Great Falls. The CMR features as many as 40 teams, boys and girls, and offers a consolation tourney on Saturday for the kids that lose out on Friday. Prior to the holiday break, Dillon will travel to a pair of mixers - Dec. 20 at East Helena and Dec. 22 at Corvallis.

Hunter Barnes will be the featured wrestler for Dillon this season. As a junior he broke loose with a fantastic state A tournament and he appears set to improve on that season this year. At Anaconda in the opener, he battled a defending state champion and two-time state finalist from Anaconda and lost, the only blemish on an otherwise impressive 11-1 record. Barnes avenged the loss at Whitehall on Saturday.

“They’ve tangled a number of times in youth wrestling, so they know each other real well,” said Nelson of the Barnes - Nate Blockovich battle. “Hunter and that state champion really put on a show. With 45 seconds left that kid was really coming on but he got out of position and Hunter threw him on his back and pinned him.”

Dillon posted a 3-1 team dual record on Friday at Whitehall and advanced to the championship semifinal round. They were knocked off by Whitehall, 42-30, to fall to the consolation championship. In the third place match, Dillon and Anaconda tied, 36-36. According to Nelson, tournament officials had to go to the 12th tie-breaking criteria to determine the winner. Anaconda took third place on the strength of having more total near falls throughout the match.

Dillon’s line-up: 103 - Andrew Frecker , freshman, has yet to make weight. Will likely go up to 113 on Wednesday when the Beavers go through weight certification. At 113, he suffered his first loss of the season at Whitehall this past weekend.

113 – Logan Barnes (10-0), freshman.

120 – open. 132 –Erick Piazzola (4-6) jr. 138 - Teron Mussard (8-6) fr. 152 - Hank Hagenbarth (10-1) fr. 160 - Tel Holland (8-4) jr. 170 - open. 182 - Troy Andersen (4-6) soph. 205 - Beaudry Payne, 8th grade. 285 - open.