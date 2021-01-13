Beaver wrestlers coming on tough
Dillon 103-pounder Parker Smith turns the corner and secures a double leg takedown versus a Butte High JV opponent last Friday night at Dillon’s B.W. Lodge Gym. J.P. Plutt photo
The Dillon Beavers opened the week with a convincing 42-24 dual match win over Thompson Falls on Friday night in a home match, and then lost a tough 34-36 score to the Butte High JV. Saturday at Frenchtown, Dillon crushed Browning, 48-24, and lost to Libby, 28-30.
Key exhibition matches were held betweeen Dillon and Frenchtown on Saturday. Dillon’s Noah Huffaker knocked off Frenchtown’s Nick Blaircard, the third-ranked 126-pounder in the state, with a second round pin. Hunter Barnes pinned second-ranked Jet Cambell-Harold in the first round. Dillon’s only loss came with Parker Smith in a tough 2-2 battle, getting caught and pinned in a scramble situation versus #3-ranked Isaac Stewart.
The Beavers host Browning, Stevi and Butte Central Thursday.
