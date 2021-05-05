Beaver tennis splits at Hamilton

The Dillon Beavers boys tennis team picked up another team win last week in the Bitterroot Valley on Saturday, when the BCHS boys took down Hamilton, 4-3.

“We moved them all up a notch due to Sam Jones being away for a previous engagement,” said BCHS Head Coach Jeff Koslosky of his boy singles no. 1 player’s absence leading to all his boys solos playing a spot higher in the seeding than usual.

“I think they all did quite well,” added Koslosky, who was particularly impressed with the play of Marcus Sandall on Saturday, when he took down Hamilton’s top boys singles player, Andy Purcell, 6-4, 6-1.

“It was good to see that Marcus play so consistently. He was mentally very prepared for the match,” said Koslosky of Sandall’s win over an opponent with whom he’d split a pair of previous matches.

The BCHS coach was also impressed with the play of his top boys doubles team on Saturday, as he has been all season.

“Jett and John are continuing their domination of the boys doubles arena,” said Koslosky of the duo of Jett Mosher & John Bramlett, who scored a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Hamilton’s top boys pair.

“They have faced some tough challenges, but have overcome everybody they’ve gone against,” added Koslosky of the doubles team that just started playing together this season.

“Their styles compliment each other well. Jett is the more aggressive player, and John has been kind of fulfilling the role of steady consistent player,” said Koslosky, whose team also got a 6-1, 6-1 triumph from its no. 4 singles boys player, Kyle Hawley.

“Kyle had a really good singles match. His ground strokes are really quite impressive at this time, and he played probably his most solid tennis I’ve seen him play,” said Koslosky.

The Beaver girls fell just short as a team in a 4-3 loss to Hamilton on Saturday, but got some great winning performances from their top duos.

“Both our no. 1 and no. 2 girls doubles teams were victorious,” said Koslosky of Rachel Fluckiger & Eden Kindberg, and Ruby Pierce & Brooklyn Williams.

“Rachel and Eden saw a real challenge from their opponents,” recalled Koslosky of his top girls doubles team losing the first set, 4-6, before adopting to and overcoming Maria Kanenvisher & Brynn Lehtola to take the next two sets, 6-2 and 6-3, and the match.

“They countered their opponents’ more aggressive play at the net by keeping ball away from the net player,” said Koslosky of a strategy that employed lobs and more precise passing shots.

“They used more intelligent strokes that made it much more difficult for their opponents to take advantage.”

Pierce & Williams pulled off their triumph in two sets, winning, 6-3, 6-4.

“Both of those teams do a great job of self-analyzing on the court during matches. They look at what they are doing well, and what they need to improve on,” said Koslosky, whose girls also got a singles win from Emma Mitchell and boys got a singles victory from Josiah Jones.

Next up for the Beavs, a trip to the annual Mayfair Tournament, May 7–8, followed by a break in competitive meets, and then divisional in the Bitterroot the following week.

“I think we are looking pretty good. Our boys could be the strongest in the division,” said Koslosky of a Southwest A Division that also includes Hamilton, Stevensville, Corvallis and Butte Central.

“The coaches are really pleased with the work ethic and focus of all our players this season.”