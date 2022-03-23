Beaver Pride Phase 3 moves on

Under new ownership and in a new decade farther on from the one it originated in, the Beaver Pride development near Safeway in Dillon took another step toward fuller realization last week.

The city’s Planning Board endorsed the application for Beaver Pride’s Phase 3, which, according to the application, includes a proposed 60-lot subdivision on 17.93 acres that with a small, linear park, near Safeway in Dillon, which has been transferred from its original owner to a partnership between longtime local developer Chance Bernall’s CB Investments, which now owns a quarter of the development, with the other 75 % belonging to an LLC headed by Riley Probst.

Probst said he would take care of weed concerns at the development but advised the Planning Board last week that Beaver Pride’s park spaces would be addressed by Tim Stoker, the former head of Beaver Pride’s Phase 3 prior to its recent sale, who at the time of last Thursday’s meeting was still waiting for further direction from the city regarding the extent of park space within the development.

“Tim and his group will be taking care of the parks,” advised Probst.

“When I first came and talked to Todd about this—because as you can see in the Findings of Fact, basically there still is a little park we have to do, I think it’s 1.6 acres of a park or cash in lieu—and when we talked to Todd, the city wasn’t sure it would want parks, correct, more of a maintenance thing,” recalled Probst, whose recollection was affirmed by City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker.

“When we talked to Todd, the city wasn’t sure that they want parks,” added Probst, citing city concerns over park maintenance costs.

“During the public hearing, that was Tim’s stance—yeah, he’ll do it, but he has to have direction of what to do. We will help, and it will be a team effort, I am sure, but we need that direction of what you want.”

“Okay, excellent, thank you. Because I can see the City of Dillon having a major coronary over having to maintain the parks,” said Planning Board Chair Don Hand.

Questions over whether the width of Franklin Street would be appropriate by the development got answered by engineer Jeremy Fadness and Hazelbaker.

The issue of sidewalks proved stickier, or at least more time consuming, with input from Ed Mooney, an area resident and vigorous reviewer of Beaver Pride plans since the development’s launch about eight years ago.

“There was something in about having all the streets paved and sidewalks in,” recalled Planning Board Chair Don Hand of the project’s site specific conditions, “which I think we all realized having all the sidewalk in was probably not good until the house is built, so they can bond that as far as I’m concerned.”

“That’s how they’ve been doing it anyways, not putting the sidewalks in until the structure is done, then they pour the sidewalks,” noted Planning Board member Dan Nye.

“There’s a risk in putting that off,” countered Mooney, a former member of the city’s Zoning Commission.

“It seems to me like the longer these things go on, the bigger the risk is that the money isn’t there to do it. And this inflation that we’re seeing now kind of points that out. It’s been eight years, and the bonding I believe was done on the construction estimates at the time,” continued Mooney.

“The timing is important, and there is no downside when you’ve got the alleys to go ahead pour the sidewalks and get them over with. There is even benefit to the builder. Next year, the year after, those walks are going to be more expensive. And in the meantime the subdivision looks half finished. I don’t think there’s any real benefit to anybody doing them piecemeal, like they’ve been doing them with Skihi Street.”

“We just want the option, per the code, and what the city allows, we want the option to bond it. I’m not saying we are or not, depending on the situation during construction, but we should be able to bond it,” replied Probst.

“The bond protects everybody’s interest there,” added Bernall.

“I can tell you, alley access or not, when you’re doing a construction project,” asserted Bernall, citing his experiences with sidewalks for numerous other developments in the city.

“People are going to drive over them. They get cracked; they’re going to get cut. Then you’re looking at multiple pours,” continued Bernall.

“So, I think aesthetically, it’s worse to do them all at once,” said Bernall. “I honestly think it’s better to do them as construction allows, and we do have that bond in place.”

The Planning Board voted unanimously to endorse Phase 3 of Beaver Pride, and pass it on to the Dillon City Council, which will next meet April 6.