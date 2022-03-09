Beaver Pride Phase 3 housing development back on Thurs.

The latest phase of a long-developing housing development in Dillon will be considered again this week by the city’s Planning Board.

On Thursday, March 10, at its 7 p.m. meeting, the Planning Board is set to discuss and make a recommendation on the application for Phase 3 of the Beaver Pride Subdivision—which is described as “a proposed sixty (60) lot subdivision…that borders the DEW Subdivision to the south and Phase 1 of Beaver Pride Major Subdivsion to the north” on 17.93 acres that include a small, linear park.

“This proposed subdivision will create 60 lots of mixed use residential and personal service commercial,” reads the March 3 draft Finding of Fact on Beaver Pride Major Subdivision Phase 3 prepared by the city, which goes on to conclude that the subdivision:

· “will not adversely affect adjacent agricultural activities”

· have no effect on agricultural water use facilities

· “does not affect a natural environment-type ecosystem” due to it being located between two existing residential developments

· “should not have any adverse effects on wildlife habitat”

· “will be served with city water and sanitary sewer”

· will include paved streets, sidewalks and gutters “provided by the developer…who will pay all costs associated with the utility infrastructure improvements”

· aligns with the city’s Growth Policy

· meets land use and design objectives, and “will be respective with the character of the community, including landscaping, lighting, sidewalks, street design, and other related improvements”

Participants in the public hearing last week expressed other views on the subdivision.

“We are glad to see the proposal to develop the rest of Beaver Pride in Phase 3,” wrote Ed and Linda Mooney, who live near Beaver Pride, which is located near Safeway in Dillon.

The Mooneys wrote that conditions specified in the Subdivision Decision Letter of 2014 for obtaining the final plat for Beaver Pride included that the developer complete “asphalt paved streets, concrete curbs and gutters and sidewalks” along with adjoining grassed-in boulevards.

“However, we believe that delays in completing sidewalk and park in the first two phases was contrary to the improvement agreements and has been detrimental to all stakeholders: the City of Dillon, adjoining neighborhoods, Beaver Pride property owners, and the developer. As a result, we ask that sidewalks and landscaping improvements be completed prior to the approval of the Phase 3 Final Plat,” wrote the Mooneys, who added some specific suggestions for those improvements, as well as detailed concerns about the subdivision and Franklin Avenue.

“We believe all the necessary infrastructure should be constructed at the same time, including but not limited to streets, alleys, curb/gutter AND sidewalks,” wrote Scott and Linda Marsh, owners of property adjacent to Beaver Pride, in a letter for the public hearing.

“We believe that parts of the north and south sides of Franklin Ave. should be abandoned from Chestnut Street east to its end. This would align with the existing alley lay-out from Vine Street to Chestnut Street,” added the Marsh letter.

“We believe that the linear park (walking trail) should be extended from its current south end, west, to align with a sidewalk on Chestnut Street,” stated the Marshes.

Mary Jo O’Rourke of the Dillon City Council’s Park Committee noted, in a letter presented at the hearing, “an existing plan for the development of the park in Beaver Pride” that she added to the hearing record.

“This plan is very complete, including a site plan, a tree and shrub schematic plan, an asphalt paved trail along the east side of the subdivision, a materials and cost schedule, as well as a Landscape Improvement Agreement,” wrote O’Rourke.

“The Parks Committee cannot improve on this plan—this is a terrific plan.”

“I have concerns on traffic,” said Sharon Anderson, who owns property near Beaver Pride, noting “the uptick of traffic just in the last couple of years” on the streets around the subdivision.

“Walnut Street becomes quite busy obviously with the direct route to the school now,” said Anderson, a longtime area resident and educator.

People can offer more views on Phase 3 of the Beaver Pride Subdivision at the 7 p.m. Planning Board meeting tomorrow, Thursday, March 10, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

For more information, call 683-4245.