Beaver matmen young and talented

It is the year of COVID and teams and athletes across the world need to step up and adjust and adapt, or go home crying. Dillon coach T.J. Nelson feels his team of 15 athletes will be able to handle any obstacle on their journey to meet their goals.

“I’m excited to work with these kids,” said NAIA Hall of Fame Coach T.J. Nelson. “I’m very impressed with the way they’ve adapted to the changes we’ve already been through. It is going to be a short season, but the kids have to able to adjust on the run as we continue to work towards the state tournament and our goals of winning state titles.”

The leadership void will be filled by the team’s lone senior Forrest Wagner, who will wrestle at 138 or 145, and junior Noah Huffaker, a past state title match participant as a freshman, and sophomore Tate Hanson at 160.

Hanson heads up a talented sophomore class of six quality wrestlers. Parker Smith and Hunter Barnes could both find themselves in title matches if and when state rolls around. Smith will compete at 103 and Barnes at 113. Kaden Pittman at 145, Tanner Mussard at 152, and Hanson at 160 give Dillon a strong line-up run of sophomores with varsity wrestling experience and talent and the work ethic to improve.

Mateo Martinez, a junior transfer from Brooklyn, NY, is learning fast in his first year of wrestling. Nelson describes Martinez as “a quality kid,” who learns fast and has already shown great improvement with his nimble feet and balance.

Freshmen in the line-up include Erick Piazzola at 126, Tel Holland at 132, Dillon Hanson at 138 and John Johnson at 182. They will each benefit from mat time in competition and practice.

“We are awfully young, but we have some real talent,” said Nelson. We have a good young group and on the right day, we can beat anybody.