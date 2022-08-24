Beaver gridders opens at Whitefish Friday at 6 p.m.

The Dillon Beaver football team will travel to Whitefish for a Friday night game against the Bulldogs. Whitefish edged Dillon a year ago in the season opener. The game starts at 6 p.m.

“I think more than anything,we’re excited to get going,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae, starting his fifth year as the Beaver head man. “We’ve got a core group of guys that have come through the last couple of years. We’re trying to learn from our failures that we’ve had in the past and we’re trying to figure out where we can get better.”

Dillon’s preseason camp reflected that willingness to make changes. The team went through six days of two-aday practices capped by an evening weight lifting session.

“We felt we presented a challenge to them that we were going to beat their bodies down and they’ve answered every challenge so far,” said McRae. “We’re 11 days into practice and thankfully we’ve come out of it relatively clean and healthy. We’ve got one player out for a couple of weeks, but we’re excited to get up to Whitefish and see what we’re made of.”

Both Whitefish and Dillon will feature offensive attacks focused on quality quarterbacks. Dillon’s Kee Christiansen is now a junior after enduring a challenging sophomore season as an underclassman starting at QB. Christiansen survived and not only has a varsity season of experience under his belt, but he and the Beavers advanced to a playoff game last fall.

“Some of the film we watched from last year of Whitefish, you’ve got to remind yourself that Kee was only a sophomore and it was his first game playing varsity,” noted McRae. “He is a completely different player. He has continued to grow as a leader, he has a firmer grasp of the offense. We keep giving him more and more responsibility and he was met every challenge.”

Dillon’s roster is loaded with 10 senors, many who will play key roles at the skill positions.

“I would put our skill guys against anybody in the state,” said McRae. “That’s our cornerbacks, receivers, safeties and running backs. As far back as I can remember, it has been one of he most competitive camps that we’ve had. Those guys are making each other better every day.”

Dillon’s five captains will be Kaden Pittman, a tight end and receiver and outside linebacker; Caden Hansen, a wide receiver and defensive back; Eli Nourse, a receiver and defensive back, Treyton Graham, a receiver and defensive back; and Jesse Hughes, a 6-0, 230-pound lineman on both sides of the ball.

Other seniors include linemen Gunner Wright, Toby Ingram and Trapper Doering, and linebacker Tanner Mussard and WR/DB Gavin Garrison.

Dillon will run a spread offense and 3-4 defense, similar to the schemes they have employed for years.

“Just like every year, we try to mold that template to fit the players we have,” explained McRae. “Some of that stuff is game to game for sure, but if you travel to Whitefish you shouldn’t see a ton of things different schematically that what we’ve done in the past.”

Eleven juniors and six sophomores will balance Dillon’s team as each class is loaded with talent. The junior class returns starting running back Kale Konen who will wear #44, the same number of former Dillon Beaver and current Atlanta Falcon Troy Andersen. Konen will look to make his own history as a Beaver with an explosive running style.

The sophomore class has some size for the lines in 5-11, 280 William Elllis, 6-2, 255 Misael Jimenez, 6-0, 250 Cole Dubois, and 5-10, 210 Taylor Handlos.

“We’ve got a handful of sophomores sprinkled in that are a year older and stronger. We’re excited to see their development,” McRae said. “So we feel we have some experience where we need it and then a lot of our success will be determined on how quickly some of those young guys can hold down those positions, how quickly they adjust to the varsity game.”

Dillon Beaver Football Aug. 26 – at Whitefish, 6 p.m. Sept. 2 – at Hamilton, 7 p.m. Sept. 9 – Corvallis, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 – bye week. Sept. 22 – at Frenchtown, 7 p.m. Sept. 30 – Butte Central (HC), 7 p.m. Oct. 7 – Stevensville, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 –at East Helena, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 – Ronan (Senior Night) 7 p.m.