Beaver-Dawgs featured on All-Frontier Conference teams

A quintet of Bulldogs that includes a pair of former Dillon Beavers stood tall on the Frontier Conference list of standouts released last week by the league.

Beaverhead County High School graduate Brynley Fitzgerald earned a spot on the Frontier’s all-conference first team for women’s basketball shortly before another former Beaver great, Michael Haverfield, gained the league’s Freshman Player of the Year award for men’s basketball in the 2020–21 season.

UMW senior Paige Holmes snared her second consecutive Frontier Conference Women’s Defensive Player of the Year honor, while Bulldogs Max Clark and Jalen Hodges earned spots on the second team of the league’s all-conference men’s squad.

“It means a lot to be able to play in Dillon and to wear the Bulldog uniform and make Dillon proud,” said Fitzgerald, who started for the Western women last season as a sophomore after transferring from Montana State University, and excelled even further this season, when she scored 387 points—more than any other player in the league.

“I think it was just things coming together,” said Fitzgerald of her climb to the top of the league’s individual scoring mountain this season.

“I just let the game come to me and not try to force shots. My teammates do a really good job of finding each other. We try to find the player with the hot hand, and I’ve fortunately had the hot hand in a couple games this year,” said Fitzgerald, whose hot hand went nuclear against league rival Carroll College on Jan. 16—when the junior forward scored 37 points, the most any female Frontier player totaled in a single game this season.

The swift and powerful 5-foot-11-inch forward also found ways to create scoring opportunities for herself, using her superior athleticism to speed past opponents in hard drives to the basket—so hard, she often ended up on the floor after getting fouled.

“The falls definitely do hurt sometimes, but it’s just a part of the game. And it helps me get to the free throw line,” smiled Fitzgerald, who finished second in the league in free throw shooting percentage (84.1 percent) while also bombing from long range over the top of defenses at an efficient 37.5 percent clip from beyond the arc and finishing fifth in the Frontier in overall field-goal percentage (43.8 percent).

Learning to play tough and smart and for the team came early for Fitzgerald during her time with the Dillon Beavers prior to heading to college.

“Playing for the Beavers helped me realize that you win as a team or lose as a team, that you’re basically a family,” said the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for the history of the BCHS girls basketball program.

“And growing up in Dillon showed me that hard work pays off more than anything. Every summer I was in the gym practicing, in the weight room working out, just realizing how much the program set you up to succeed if you allow it to. Someone’s not going to be there every day to tell you that you need to go practice shooting. The mentality you have to have as a player is you have to want to get better,” said Fitzgerald, who earned all-state first team honors during her time at BCHS, where she got to learn from fellow Beav great Cierra Lamey.

“I was fortunate enough to play with Cierra my freshman year and her senior year, which was really cool being able to watch her. I told myself, I want to play like Cierra,” recalled Fitzgerald of seeing Lamey play in high school.

“She played hard on the defensive end and had a great offensive game,” said Fitzgerald of Lamey, who went on to win an NAIA national title with Montana Western.

“To be able to watch Cierra develop into the player she was at Western, and to learn some different post moves and how to be a leader on and off the court—those are things about her that I will remember forever,” said Fitzgerald, who also gained valuable insights into how to play the game for maximum effect from current UMW teammate Paige Holmes.

“Paige is a great leader, on and off the court, and in the classroom. She is a really hard worker. She has had some adversity with her injury but she is still there every day, which is an inspiration for all of us,” said Fitzgerald of Holmes, who toiled through this season despite suffering a serious back injury early in the campaign.

“I wish everyone could see what we see what Paige has to go through to play. We definitely admire her and we are thankful to have her with us out on the court. She has been such a huge part of our success this year,” added Fitzgerald of Holmes, who led the league in thieving (2.7 steals per game) on her way to adding a second Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year award to her trophy case last week.

“I’ve always loved defense,” said Holmes, who became a starter as a sophomore in college and served as a key part of the UMW 2019 national title team built around smothering opponents in the half court.

“In high school, I was more an offensive player. But when I came here I tried to find something to stand out a little more and that would help the team and help me get to play more,” said the 5-foot-6-inch Seeley Lake High School product, who also gained a spot this season on the Frontier Conference’s all-league second team and its Champions of Character honor roll.

Max Clark and Jalen Hodges netted spots on the league’s all-conference second team for their contributions to the Bulldog men’s steady improvement this season.

A 6-foot-3-inch point guard, Clark led the league in assists (6.55 per game), while finishing fourth in steals (1.15 per contest) and seventh in scoring (15.25 points per game)—a stat bolstered by his pouring in more points in a single game (39 vs. Montana State University-Northern on Feb. 13) than any other player in the Frontier this season.

Clark’s fellow Georgia import and lifelong friend and fellow all-league second teamer, Hodges finished third in the Frontier in scoring (18.07 ppg). The powerful 6-foot-4-inch low-post scoring specialist also finished third in the league in field-goal percentage (54.6 percent) and fifth in blocks (0.73 per game).

“I’ve been playing with Jalen for about ten years now—I grew up playing with him,” said Clark, who came to UMW last season and led the recruiting effort to bring Hodges to Dillon for this season.

“I told him that we needed his help out here,” said Clark of Hodges. “He’s literally like my brother. Our families are really close.”

A player with an actual brother on the Bulldog roster, Michael Haverfield got anointed Frontier Conference men’s Co-Freshman Player of the Year, along with Montana Tech’s Bridger Larson.

“When you look at Michael’s stats, he played really well,” said UMW Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Larsen of Haverfield.

“He started almost every game and played a ton of minutes for us,” added Larsen of Haverfield, who averaged 7.1 points per game.

Haverfield credits his fellow UMW starter and older brother, Tanner Haverfield, with helping him transition so quickly and successfully into playing in college.

“Definitely, we just know,” said Michael of the siblings’ instinctive sense of where to find each other on the court with passes that he shares with Tanner, who garnered a spot on the leagues Champions of Character list for men’s basketball players.

“We played together for so long,” said Tanner, a junior who has started at UMW since his freshman season.

“We just know our tendencies, what one another are going to do. It definitely helps.”