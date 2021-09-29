Beaver cross runners battle in Butte

Contesting in yet another race on the road loaded with top competitors from A and AA programs, the Beaverhead County High School cross country teams persevered to put on a good display at the Butte High Invitational on Friday.

“It was a tough race for some of them. Sometimes going up on a Friday can be a little tougher, and it was a hot day. But some of them got personal bests, too,” said BCHS Head Coach Betty Iverson of the performances runners from her Beaver boys and girls teams delivered on the 5000-meter tract.

Faye Holland bested her previous best by around a minute, finishing just over a second behind Hailey Powell who led the Lady Beavs across the Highland View Golf Course.

“Hailey went out faster, but Faye ran steadier and nearly caught her,” said Iverson of the pair, each in her first year running for BCHS.

“Faye is a smart runner, so is Hailey. They just know what to do for themselves, and both were summer runners, which makes a difference,” added Iverson of the freshman Holland and sophomore Powell.

“Samantha Anderson got a personal best,” said Iverson of the sophomore.

“McKenzie Doffinger was in just her second race, but she finished. She has been injured, so it was a big hurdle for her to get over,” said Iverson of another promising sophomore on her youthful Beaver squad that also got personal bests Friday from multiple boys.

“Henry Hawes broke 19 minutes, and that was his first time doing that. And Andy Egan also got a personal best, as did Jacob Harvey,” said Iverson of the efforts turned in by the respective junior and pair of sophomores on a boys team again led in Butte by Ben Steadman.

“Ben is just a junior with another year of eligibility, so I guess I’m going to have to stick around a few more years,” laughed Iverson, who also got a gutty effort from junior Emma Mitchell in a competition loaded again with runners from larger, top programs in the state.

“Our kids have had so many big races this season and so much of that AA competition. So, they are really looking forward to going to the fairgrounds in Polson,” said Iverson of the looming Polson-Ronan Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2.

“That can be a fun race. This is the race where each team has seven runners, and all the no. 7 runners from each team go first, and then 20 seconds later all of the no. 6 runners go, and then 20 seconds later all the no. 5s, and so on and so forth until all the no. 1 runners go,” explained Iverson of the uniquely formatted annual meet.

“And they get scored by what place they come in, so it really pushes the no. 1 runners to try to catch up. You finish in the place where you finish, not based on time,” said Iverson of the race she hopes will provide some variety and relief for her runners.

“I told them, you need to relax a little and not put so much pressure on yourselves and just have some fun,” said Iverson.

“Because then we go to the Capital 7 on 7 the next week,” noted Iverson of the annual race o the Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena.

“And that’s a big race, too.”