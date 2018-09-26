Bear sleeping off honey binge removed from yard
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
BOZEMAN, Mont. , Sept. 21 (AP) – A black bear, apparently sleeping off a honey binge, was removed from a Bozeman yard and released out of town.
Police say a Bozeman resident called Thursday morning after being unable to rouse the 25-year-old female bear from her slumber and scare her away.
Police reported on Facebook that it appeared the bear `partook’’ in the neighbor’s honey bee hives before lying down to rest.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials tranquilized the bear and relocated it out of town.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT