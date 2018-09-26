Bear sleeping off honey binge removed from yard

BOZEMAN, Mont. , Sept. 21 (AP) – A black bear, apparently sleeping off a honey binge, was removed from a Bozeman yard and released out of town.

Police say a Bozeman resident called Thursday morning after being unable to rouse the 25-year-old female bear from her slumber and scare her away.

Police reported on Facebook that it appeared the bear `partook’’ in the neighbor’s honey bee hives before lying down to rest.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials tranquilized the bear and relocated it out of town.