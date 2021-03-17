BCHS Vo-Ag building in holding pattern

Attempts to resolve problems associated with the construction and ongoing use of the new Beaverhead County High School Vo-Ag building have not yet begun, with the clock ticking to schedule work that administrators hope could be done this summer.

Students began using the new building in April 2019. Problems with heating the rooms, keeping out water and air, and other issues began cropping up shortly thereafter. The district is seeking a claim against the insurers of the general contractors to fix the issues, which will head to mediation.

Mediation has not been scheduled, BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield told the school board at its March 8 meeting. He said previously the mediation process can take roughly two months.

District owner’s representative Dan McGee has been keeping tabs on all of the back-and-forth between the district, the general contractors and legal counsel; he is also saving receipts for his time that would need to be paid out in any particular insurance claim. McGee is also working with representatives from Pierce Flooring, in the hopes of scheduling flooring fixes after students get out of class in June.

Haverfield and the board previously said they do not want Pierce Flooring to do any work until they get the terms for replacement and the warranty in writing first. The district cut ties with them for flooring and tile work Pierce did at the main school building, and then hired a separate company to replace that work after months of wrangling with Pierce.

On the flip side, renovation of BW Lodge went relatively smoothly and work there is mostly complete, McGee said. All that’s left are band cabinet fixes – the wrong cabinets were ordered, and the company will not take them back. McGee has been attempting to sell the cabinets BCHS did not want to try and recoup some of the cost.

The next board meeting is set for April 12.