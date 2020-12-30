BCHS trustees approves extra pay for COVID work

Beaverhead County High School employees will get extra dollars in their paychecks for additional hours they put in to keep educating students due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board unanimously approved the funding at a special meeting Dec. 22, with the majority of the dollars coming from the district’s leftover coronavirus relief funds for additional duties outside the duty day.

Full-time staff will get $750, and part-timers will receive $375, Superintendent Gary Haverfield said. It will cover all types of staff – certified, classified, clerical, administration and transportation. Staff that would not normally qualify for the funding through coronavirus relief will be paid through the district’s “Flex Fund.”

“A lot of this can’t get done during the work day,” he said. “They’ve spent a lot of extra hours on this. It’s an opportunity for us to say thank you. It’s a small amount that shows our appreciation for all the extra hours.”

The additional pay does not come close to covering all of the extra hours district staff and teachers put in to adapt instruction during the pandemic, Haverfield added.

He said the number of extra hours varies among staff members, depending on what had to be done for that particular staff member’s job. Teacher Caleb Igo said he personally would average an additional 10-12 hours a week.

The total amount of funding for the extra pay is estimated at $35,250, Haverfield said.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for January.