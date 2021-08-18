BCHS transportation, activities plans stress mask-optional use

Beaverhead County High School officials are aiming for an as-close-to-normal school year as possible, scaling back limits on attendance at events and mask usage.

But mitigation strategies students and staff have come to expect will remain in place, with an understanding that new coronavirus cases will continue to occur.

The BCHS school board approved bus transportation and activities plans, alongside the district’s “safe schools plan” at the Aug. 9 meeting.

All three plans stress mask-optional usage. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends mask usage in school and at activities, and requires it for public transportation. BCHS’ trustees voted to ensure mask-optional for all school activities and transportation. The plans may change, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the county.

The district will have in-person schooling, with no opt-out schooling allowed, which is a change from last year. Classes are set up to allow for social distancing in classrooms, with larger classes such as English split up in different locations to accommodate all students in those classes. Online options are still available for students who may be in quarantine or isolation for COVID-19. The school also has options for A/B schooling and online-only schooling if the virus spread warrants those changes, according to the safe schools plan.

The district’s water bottle fill stations will be operating this year, but the drinking fountains will be turned off.

Students will be temperature and symptomchecked before entering the school. Officials will assist the Beaverhead County Public Health Department with contact tracing efforts, just like last year. The health department determines quarantine or isolation for those infected with the virus or close contacts.

Busing to start in Phase 1

The district will start the school year in “Phase 1” of its transportation plans, which will transport students living outside the Dillon city limits. Students will be assigned seating and sit one per seat row, alternating (families or same-household students may sit together). Bus capacity will be limited to accommodate social distancing requirements.

Students will not be allowed to enter buses if they show signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

School buses will be disinfected daily after both the AM and PM routes. Hand sanitizer will be provided, and windows will be open (weather permitting) to circulate air on the bus.

After school events such as dance, tutoring, and the Y program will be suspended, and parents of students will need to find alternate transportation to and from those programs and events.

No masks, no attendance limits on fall activities

Athletes will not be required to wear masks while training; students will be set up in “pods” to help with contact tracing efforts in the event of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Equipment and frequently-used facilities will be disinfected and cleaned frequently, and participants will need to bring their own water bottles. Participants and coaches will be screened for symptoms daily. Two buses (whenever possible) will be used to keep participants spread out.

“We will do whatever we can to look out for the health and safety of our coaches and our kids,” BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield said. “We’re going to coach, we’re going to open the doors, and we’re going to go, fight, win. That’s what we’re going to do.”

To start out this year, there will not be limits on attendees at events held at Beaverhead County high school facilities, but rules may be different for events held at other locations. Fans will be encouraged to stay in family groups and limit movement to reduce the chances of contracting or spreading the virus. Student participation is prioritized over the desire of parents, family members, students and the community to be physically present at events and activities.

Concessions are expected to be offered (though BCHS is still looking for staff to fill that role), Haverfield said.

The plan will be reviewed and possibly revised prior to the winter season, he said.

BCHS freshmen start school Aug. 27; the remaining grades begin Aug. 30.