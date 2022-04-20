BCHS tennis teams travel to victories –a week removed

The compressed nature of a Montana high school tennis season scheduled to commence just as winter wanes constricted further last week—when winter reasserted itself with a vengeance, plus around a foot of snow, cancelling numerous meets and driving practice sessions indoors.But the previous weekend, the Beaverhead County boys and girls tennis teams hit the road for a pair of multi-team meets, where they picked up a lot of valuable experience against tough competition and plenty of match victories.The Beavs played a Thursday meet in Livingston featuring opponents from Park County High School, Hardin and Butte Central, and then headed all ...

