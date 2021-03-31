BCHS tennis teams serve up new season, new coach

Much changed since the Beaverhead County High School tennis teams last stepped onto a court for a meet.

The Beaver boys and girls longtime head coach retired and numerous top players graduated since their last season.

One of the more dramatic changes turned out to be the early-season weather the Beavers played in at their 2021 seasonopening meet last weekend.

Dramatic and shocking. “The weather was actually pretty good,” said Jeff Koslosky, who transitioned from assistant coach to head coach this offseason.

“It was a cloudy morning, but the sun came out in the afternoon,” said Koslosky of last Saturday’s relatively pleasant weather—a welcome change from the cold rain and snow and gusty wind and match delays that usually confront the Beavs in their early spring treks to the Bitterroot.

“We didn’t have any weather delays or anything.”

Though the winds largely left them alone, the BCHS boys and girls did get some wins on their opening day.

The boys did so with great efficiency against Stevensville.

Their top two singles players bettered their Yellowjacket counterparts by each winning in two sets, while dropping just two games between them.

Dillon’s Sam Jones took out Stevi’s Dominic Bridges, 6-1, 6-0, in singles as his BCHS teammate Marcus Sandall defeated Dylan Janes, 6-0, 6-1—and the Beaver duo of John Bramlett & Jett Mosher pulled off the same feat in doubles with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Bridges & Janes.

“I think Sam Jones played particularly well for our boys,” said Koslosky, who succeeded Lois Woodard after her long stint running the Beavs’ tennis program prior to her retirement in 2020.

“On the girls’ side, I was very impressed with Rachel Fluckiger and Eden Kinberg,” said Koslosky of the the BCHS girls doubles duo—which bettered Stevi’s Aliyah Anderson & Crystal St. Germain, 6-2, 6-2.

“For it being the first day of competitive play, they did an exceptional job,” added Koslosky, who boasts a boys roster of 10 players and girls squad of 11.

Competitive play won’t be limited to just matches during meets against other schools. Koslosky sees plenty of heated intrasquad challenge matches between his team members in the weeks ahead, as players battle for singles and doubles spots.

“Our challenge ladder is going to be full all year,” said Koslosky.

“We lost a lot of quality seniors from last year’s team, so we had a sort of open start this season. But the kids have responded well. The younger kids have gone right for it.”

Next up for the Beavers, a home meet on Saturday, April 3, when BCHS will welcome Butte Central to the courts across from Dillon Middle School for a series of matches set to begin at 10 a.m.